Dixie Law Group, PSC, Attains First Civil Jury Verdict in Louisville Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdowns
Justin May and the Dixie Law Group trial team attain a verdict for $31,669.14 against a Defendant who Ran Red-light in a COVID-19 Trial.LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dixie Law Group, PSC, trial team attained a $31,669.14 verdict in Louisville, KY, on October 29, 2020. The case involved a lady who ran a red light and struck a man on his way to work in 2018 at the intersection of I-65 and the Outer Loop.
The case is the first civil jury verdict in Louisville since the pandemic. “The courtroom officials, the bailiffs, and the judge did an excellent job of making sure everyone was safe,” said the lead attorney, Justin May. “We had a great client and a good case, and the jury saw that.”
The jury trial took three days due to the increased safety precautions. After the close of evidence on October 28, the attorneys returned the next morning and made their closing arguments to the jury. The jury reached a verdict in about an hour and a half. The jury awarded $1,669.14 in medical bills, $25,000 in past pain and suffering, and $5,000 in future pain and suffering. The judge entered a directed verdict on the plaintiff's medical bills from his emergency room visit before the jury deliberated.
“This is a great sign that things can get back to normal and that people can get justice in Louisville,” said Justin May. “We appreciate the service of the jury. It’s great that they were brave enough to show Kentucky that we can safely return to the courtroom.”
The Dixie Law Group, PSC, is located on Dixie Highway in Louisville, Kentucky. Its attorneys represent injured victims of car wrecks, truck wrecks, and other catastrophic injuries. They value trying their clients’ cases to force insurance companies to evaluate ordinary day to day things taken from the victim's life, rather than just their medical bills and lost wages.
Brian Weber
Dixie Law Group, PSC
+1 502-290-2397
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook