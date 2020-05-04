Dixie Law Group, PSC Announces Dixie Highway Give Back Program on Facebook 

The promotion is to support Kentucky local businesses during the cornovirus pandemic on Dixie Highway in Louisville and in Bullitt County.

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dixie Law Group, PSC announced that they are promoting restaurants on Dixie Highway and in Bullitt County to show support for local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.The Dixie Law Group's goal is to bring awareness to excellent Dixie Highway and Bullitt County restaurants that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and inject positivity into the community.The details of the promotions can be found on the Dixie Law Group, PSC Facebook Page "We want the places we enjoy to come through the pandemic." Said Justin May, Co-Owner of Dixie Law Group. "When this is over, we want our favorite local restaurants to be where we left them."The first restaurant being promoted is Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Khalil's is a south end staple and, according to their website, Khalil's is “Louisville's leading sports bar, family restaurant and the place to go for great food and great times.”"We love Khalil's and know how much he has given back to the south end of Louisville, so we wanted to show our support. This is the best way we knew how to do that," said Brian Weber, Co-owner of Dixie Law Group, PSC. "Khalil is a great guy. He’s one of the best advocates for our community. His restaurant has given so much to our community. So, when we decided to begin this program, who to start with was an easy decision."The promotion for Khalil’s runs until May 5, 2020, at Noon. The announcement of the next restaurant and promotion will be made at the same time.The Dixie Law Group, PSC, fights insurance companies to recover what was taken after a car accident, truck accident, slip and fall, or workplace injury. Justin May, along with a team of lawyers, recently attained a $646,000 unanimous jury verdict in Louisville federal court after an insurance company offered a lowball settlement to a client that suffered a significant injury in a car wreck.Dixie Law Group, PSC, has two locations. One on Dixie Highway across from Upper Hunters Trace in the Kroger Center. The other is in Bullitt County off of Old Preston Highway in the Maryville Shopper.The Dixie Law Group, PSC provides potential clients with a 100% free consultation with an attorney. The Dixie Law Group, PSC has a no win, no fee guarantee, unless we win our client's don't owe us anything. If you need help, you can call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Call now so that the Dixie Law Group, PSC can start fighting the insurance companies for you today!A Neighborhood Personal Injury Law FirmWe serve all of Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri.



