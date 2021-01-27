Canada’s Fastest Growing Virtual Health Company To Expand Into USA

A healthcare worker using the ShareSmart Platform Provider Dashboard.

ShareSmart is a leader in providing virtual healthcare solutions to healthcare providers around the globe.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareSmart is a leader in providing virtual healthcare solutions to healthcare providers around the globe. Trusted in over 70 countries, ShareSmart is scaling its operations across Canada in order to serve the health sector’s rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ShareSmart is 1 of 6 Canadian Companies chosen to participate in the SoCal Tech Highway - TeleHealth Program for its ability to help healthcare organizations address current gaps in engaging patients in virtual medicine.

The three-month program is designed to accelerate the growth of the selected Canadian telehealth companies by providing mentorship in the navigation of several complex themes. ShareSmart will have an opportunity to elevate its marketing reach and forge new partnerships to further scale in the Southern California healthcare market.

ShareSmart is confident that the implementation of its health communication platform will ensure Southern California hospitals and clinics will experience an increase in efficiency and satisfaction within their practices, much like it’s existing clients around the world. The ShareSmart platform utilizes encrypted virtual (video) consultation technology; secure, real-time messaging; and auditable patient information transfer to support healthcare providers, and patients through a productive virtual care journey.

To be recognized as a premiere made-in-Canada health communication solution and to be able to work with the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles will be an exciting experience. The company is eager to make meaningful contributions to the world’s collective efforts in defining the new normal for healthcare operations. ShareSmart welcomes all organizations and individuals with an interest in providing impact to contact the company.

About Think Tank Innovations: Think Tank Innovations Ltd. specializes in secure communication solutions for healthcare enterprises to facilitate ‘e-consults’ through video and secure messaging between healthcare professionals and patients and within professional healthcare networks. Aligned with most major patient privacy legislation, ShareSmart’s platform, including secure video consultation, messaging and patient file management platform has been adopted by healthcare organizations in 73 countries.

