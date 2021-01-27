Businesses Reopen and Expos are Back
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to decline across the country, businesses are gearing up to safely reopen and welcome back customers. Even the National Football League (NFL) has determined that 22,000 lucky fans will be able to attend the Super Bowl in person while following recommendations from public health professionals, CNN reports.
Tailgating off of the NFL and other business trends, USCannaExpos.com is proud to announce our 2021 series of in-person expos.
“We had to make adjustments to our ‘normal’ like everyone else, but it's time to get back to what we love doing and that is creating events for cannabis professionals to come together and do business,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace. The expo’s health and safety plan can be found at https://www.cannabisimp.com/covid-19-statement/.
Through USCannaExpo.com’s series of B2B expos, we connect dedicated cannabusiness professionals with exhibitors providing the products and services needed in this blossoming market. Each expo has a large floor to showcase companies and dozens of educational business seminars led by industry leaders.
“We are super excited to finally be back to in-person shows, and looking forward to seeing everyone at our upcoming Feb 10-11, 2021 Tulsa Oklahoma expo (OkCannabisExpo.com),” said Wynn.
With medical cannabis now booming in Oklahoma and recreational adult-use cannabis just around the corner, USCannaExpos.com invites you to join hundreds of industry professionals in Tulsa on Feb. 10th and 11th to learn more about the expanding and profitable opportunities in this region’s fast expanding market.
Following all state recommended guidelines, over 40,000 square feet of the top cannabis industry suppliers will be on the show floor exhibiting the latest in cannabis production technology.
Full access tickets (http://OkCannabisExpo.com/tickets) include entry to the South’s largest cannabusiness networking mixer at 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 10th. Mingle with hundreds of the industry’s professionals in an informal meet and greet setting. To ensure that everyone can participate regardless of location or health concerns, the Oklahoma Expo is also part of our 2021 virtual expo experience series. Virtual experience tickets can be purchased at http://CannaVirtualExpo.com.
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.
2021 Series of Expos - Our expos are all about business - Non-smoking
Oklahoma: Feb. 10-11; Central Park Hall; Tulsa, Okla.
Michigan: March 18-19; Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center; Birch Run, Mich.
Ohio/Kentucky: May 19-20; Duke Energy Convention Center; Cincinnati
Chicago: June 24-25; Odeum Expo Center; Villa Park, Illi.
Tri-State: Aug. 25-26; Pennsylvania Convention Center; Philadelphia
Missouri: Nov. 10-11; Venue TBD
If you are interested in one of the shows in our lineup, please contact us at sales@CannabisImp.com or (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
Jennifer Wynn
