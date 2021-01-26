2021 Design Trends: nature and plant-themed décor
Stoneware is transformed by the Emilian company Ceramiche PiemmeITALY, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The motifs in the Evoluta porcelain stoneware tile collection in the Forest 3D wall texture are inspired by creepers, intricate woods and organic forms. Created by Ceramiche Piemme using innovative technology, the delicate crest-honing makes it possible to create original wall coverings with an unprecedented three-dimensional look and tactile sensations that perfectly recall those of natural materials. The resulting effect has never been seen (or touched) before.
Conceived and developed by the Modenese company, Synchro Digit Piemme technology allows two processes to be synchronised (hence the name): the structured surface of the tiles (raised vein patterns, ripples and all the possible three-dimensional and tactile effects) is created at the same time as the digital decoration (marble, stone and wood effects, etc...).
The slabs (60x120 cm) can be laid in a practically infinite number of ways, creating a unique decorative effect on walls in locations ranging from homes to contract settings, spas and large public spaces.
For floors, a colour combination with tiles from the Piemme “Evoluta” collection, in the “Beyond” and “Modern” shades, is particularly recommended.
Evoluta - Forest (wall decor)
Fine porcelain stoneware with coloured body mix
Size: 60x119.5 cm Thickness: 9.5 mm
www.ceramichepiemme.it
Ceramiche Piemme
Established in Maranello (Modena, Italy) in 1962, Ceramiche Piemme is a company specialised in the production of ceramic floor and wall tiles. The modern production plant in Solignano, in the province of Modena, is equipped with heat-recovery kilns that produce over 7 million square metres of porcelain stoneware every year.
