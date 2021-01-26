Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500284

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/25/2021 @ 1921 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: John Woodard                                            

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/25/2021, at approximately 1921 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the

Town of Coventry, VT. Upon troopers arrival they met with the operator of the

vehicle who was identified as John Woodard. It was revealed Woodard was

traveling east when he veered off the roadway and drove into a ditch.

Woodard reported he was not injured. Woodard showed sign of impairment

and after a subsequent investigation, was arrested for DUI. Woodard was

transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later released on a

citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 @ 10 AM          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

