Derby/DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500284
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/25/2021 @ 1921 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: John Woodard
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/25/2021, at approximately 1921 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a report of a one vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the
Town of Coventry, VT. Upon troopers arrival they met with the operator of the
vehicle who was identified as John Woodard. It was revealed Woodard was
traveling east when he veered off the roadway and drove into a ditch.
Woodard reported he was not injured. Woodard showed sign of impairment
and after a subsequent investigation, was arrested for DUI. Woodard was
transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later released on a
citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2021 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881