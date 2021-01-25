(Subscription required) “Even though they may be numerous, they typically revolve around one or two general issues. So we’ll talk … if we’re going to reach some agreement,” he explained. “I don’t make rulings unless there’s been some sort of resolution that I will order them to comply with. If we don’t reach a resolution, they will at least have the benefit of my preliminary thinking.”
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Steven Kleifield
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.