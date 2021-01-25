COVID-19 Rate of Transmission Drops
An Rt of 1 or More Means COVID-19 Will Spread Quickly
Announces All Elective Surgeries Can Resume in Erie County Amid Sustained Decline in County's Positivity Rate and Hospitalizations
8,730 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
1,522 Patients in the ICU; 1,005 Intubated
Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.47%
167 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State's rate of transmission, or Rt, has dropped below 1. An Rt of 1 or more means COVID-19 will spread quickly.
The Governor also announced that elective surgeries can resume in Erie County following a sustained decline in Western New York's positivity rate. The county's positivity has steadily declined for nearly three weeks, going from 8.6 percent on January 7 to 5.2 percent. Hospitalizations have declined from 427 on December 31 to 323. The county's hospital capacity is at 48 percent.
"We predicted that increased social activity would lead to a spike in COVID cases, and that the spike would eventually dissipate, and the ongoing fulfilment of that prediction is good news. The rate of transmission—one of the most important numbers—has now declined below one, meaning the virus is no longer spreading quickly. And when those numbers decrease, you can increase economic activity," Governor Cuomo said. "That decline has extended to Erie County, and we now feel comfortable resuming elective surgeries there and will have more adjustments over the next couple of days. This is good news, but don't get cocky with COVID—this beast has been ahead of us from the beginning and it will require New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance to get to the light at the end of the tunnel together."
The rate of transmission—one of the most important numbers—has now declined below one, meaning the virus is no longer spreading quickly.
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 219,538
- Total Positive - 12,003
- Percent Positive - 5.47%
- Patient Hospitalization - 8,730 (+117)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 817
- Hospital Counties - 57
- Number ICU - 1,522 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 1,005 (+8)
- Total Discharges - 122,544 (+621)
- Deaths - 167
- Total Deaths - 34,242
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
503
|
0.05%
|
24%
|
Central New York
|
259
|
0.03%
|
29%
|
Finger Lakes
|
701
|
0.06%
|
33%
|
Long Island
|
1,594
|
0.06%
|
28%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1,030
|
0.04%
|
40%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
251
|
0.05%
|
25%
|
New York City
|
3,638
|
0.04%
|
31%
|
North Country
|
97
|
0.02%
|
51%
|
Southern Tier
|
248
|
0.04%
|
43%
|
Western New York
|
409
|
0.03%
|
34%
|
Statewide
|
8,730
|
0.04%
|
32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg
|
Capital Region
|
257
|
198
|
19%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
190
|
29%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
300
|
22%
|
Long Island
|
861
|
675
|
21%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
685
|
415
|
37%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
133
|
94
|
24%
|
New York City
|
2,545
|
1,986
|
22%
|
North Country
|
57
|
33
|
34%
|
Southern Tier
|
125
|
77
|
35%
|
Western New York
|
545
|
327
|
39%
|
Statewide
|
5,867
|
4,295
|
26%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Capital Region
|
6.90%
|
6.74%
|
6.43%
|
Central New York
|
5.29%
|
5.34%
|
4.84%
|
Finger Lakes
|
5.78%
|
5.52%
|
5.24%
|
Long Island
|
7.10%
|
6.99%
|
6.92%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.92%
|
6.85%
|
6.77%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
7.08%
|
6.70%
|
6.61%
|
New York City
|
5.71%
|
5.68%
|
5.57%
|
North Country
|
6.69%
|
6.55%
|
6.54%
|
Southern Tier
|
3.30%
|
3.23%
|
3.10%
|
Western New York
|
6.01%
|
5.89%
|
5.70%
|
Statewide
|
6.07%
|
5.99%
|
5.85%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
Bronx
|
7.49%
|
7.50%
|
7.26%
|
Brooklyn
|
5.90%
|
5.82%
|
5.60%
|
Manhattan
|
3.74%
|
3.69%
|
3.58%
|
Queens
|
6.50%
|
6.49%
|
6.23%
|
Staten Island
|
6.10%
|
6.15%
|
5.96%
Of the 1,338,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
17,620
|
135
|
Allegany
|
2,480
|
21
|
Broome
|
12,008
|
84
|
Cattaraugus
|
3,623
|
16
|
Cayuga
|
4,710
|
21
|
Chautauqua
|
6,053
|
40
|
Chemung
|
5,866
|
32
|
Chenango
|
1,943
|
17
|
Clinton
|
2,458
|
34
|
Columbia
|
2,762
|
39
|
Cortland
|
2,762
|
9
|
Delaware
|
1,134
|
15
|
Dutchess
|
18,004
|
191
|
Erie
|
54,873
|
371
|
Essex
|
1,046
|
9
|
Franklin
|
1,359
|
27
|
Fulton
|
2,355
|
25
|
Genesee
|
3,875
|
20
|
Greene
|
2,220
|
18
|
Hamilton
|
166
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
3,955
|
24
|
Jefferson
|
3,618
|
56
|
Lewis
|
1,655
|
10
|
Livingston
|
2,894
|
17
|
Madison
|
3,335
|
8
|
Monroe
|
46,265
|
201
|
Montgomery
|
2,463
|
25
|
Nassau
|
122,200
|
1,198
|
Niagara
|
12,933
|
90
|
NYC
|
566,421
|
5,695
|
Oneida
|
17,742
|
85
|
Onondaga
|
29,147
|
108
|
Ontario
|
4,969
|
30
|
Orange
|
30,545
|
257
|
Orleans
|
2,042
|
10
|
Oswego
|
5,201
|
25
|
Otsego
|
1,891
|
20
|
Putnam
|
7,004
|
77
|
Rensselaer
|
7,502
|
52
|
Rockland
|
33,327
|
203
|
Saratoga
|
10,020
|
69
|
Schenectady
|
9,299
|
68
|
Schoharie
|
981
|
6
|
Schuyler
|
760
|
4
|
Seneca
|
1,331
|
6
|
St. Lawrence
|
4,065
|
59
|
Steuben
|
4,802
|
28
|
Suffolk
|
136,593
|
1,419
|
Sullivan
|
4,038
|
23
|
Tioga
|
2,364
|
18
|
Tompkins
|
2,845
|
14
|
Ulster
|
8,301
|
74
|
Warren
|
2,270
|
11
|
Washington
|
1,703
|
24
|
Wayne
|
3,930
|
31
|
Westchester
|
90,029
|
804
|
Wyoming
|
2,343
|
25
|
Yates
|
890
|
5
Yesterday, 167 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,242. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
3
|
Bronx
|
8
|
Broome
|
5
|
Cattaraugus
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
3
|
Chenango
|
2
|
Clinton
|
1
|
Columbia
|
1
|
Delaware
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
4
|
Erie
|
5
|
Fulton
|
3
|
Herkimer
|
2
|
Jefferson
|
4
|
Kings
|
19
|
Manhattan
|
9
|
Monroe
|
4
|
Montgomery
|
1
|
Nassau
|
10
|
Niagara
|
7
|
Oneida
|
2
|
Onondaga
|
2
|
Orange
|
3
|
Oswego
|
3
|
Otsego
|
2
|
Queens
|
13
|
Richmond
|
7
|
Rockland
|
3
|
Saratoga
|
6
|
Schenectady
|
5
|
Schoharie
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
18
|
Sullivan
|
1
|
Ulster
|
2
|
Warren
|
1
|
Westchester
|
5