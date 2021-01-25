Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Rate of Transmission Drops

An Rt of 1 or More Means COVID-19 Will Spread Quickly

 

Announces All Elective Surgeries Can Resume in Erie County Amid Sustained Decline in County's Positivity Rate and Hospitalizations

 

8,730 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

 

1,522 Patients in the ICU; 1,005 Intubated

 

Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.47%

 

167 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State's rate of transmission, or Rt, has dropped below 1. An Rt of 1 or more means COVID-19 will spread quickly.

 

The Governor also announced that elective surgeries can resume in Erie County following a sustained decline in Western New York's positivity rate. The county's positivity has steadily declined for nearly three weeks, going from 8.6 percent on January 7 to 5.2 percent. Hospitalizations have declined from 427 on December 31 to 323. The county's hospital capacity is at 48 percent.

 

"We predicted that increased social activity would lead to a spike in COVID cases, and that the spike would eventually dissipate, and the ongoing fulfilment of that prediction is good news. The rate of transmission—one of the most important numbers—has now declined below one, meaning the virus is no longer spreading quickly. And when those numbers decrease, you can increase economic activity," Governor Cuomo said. "That decline has extended to Erie County, and we now feel comfortable resuming elective surgeries there and will have more adjustments over the next couple of days. This is good news, but don't get cocky with COVID—this beast has been ahead of us from the beginning and it will require New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance to get to the light at the end of the tunnel together."

The rate of transmission—one of the most important numbers—has now declined below one, meaning the virus is no longer spreading quickly.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Test Results Reported - 219,538
  • Total Positive - 12,003
  • Percent Positive - 5.47%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 8,730 (+117)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 817
  • Hospital Counties - 57
  • Number ICU - 1,522 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 1,005 (+8)
  • Total Discharges - 122,544 (+621)
  • Deaths - 167
  • Total Deaths - 34,242

 

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan

Capital Region

503

0.05%

24%

Central New York

259

0.03%

29%

Finger Lakes

701

0.06%

33%

Long Island

1,594

0.06%

28%

Mid-Hudson

1,030

0.04%

40%

Mohawk Valley

251

0.05%

25%

New York City

3,638

0.04%

31%

North Country

97

0.02%

51%

Southern Tier

248

0.04%

43%

Western New York

409

0.03%

34%

Statewide

8,730

0.04%

32%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg

Capital Region

257

198

19%

Central New York

262

190

29%

Finger Lakes

397

300

22%

Long Island

861

675

21%

Mid-Hudson

685

415

37%

Mohawk Valley

133

94

24%

New York City

2,545

1,986

22%

North Country

57

33

34%

Southern Tier

125

77

35%

Western New York

545

327

39%

Statewide

5,867

4,295

26%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

6.90%

6.74%

6.43%

Central New York

5.29%

5.34%

4.84%

Finger Lakes

5.78%

5.52%

5.24%

Long Island

7.10%

6.99%

6.92%

Mid-Hudson

6.92%

6.85%

6.77%

Mohawk Valley

7.08%

6.70%

6.61%

New York City

5.71%

5.68%

5.57%

North Country

6.69%

6.55%

6.54%

Southern Tier

3.30%

3.23%

3.10%

Western New York

6.01%

5.89%

5.70%

Statewide

6.07%

5.99%

5.85%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Bronx

7.49%

7.50%

7.26%

Brooklyn

5.90%

5.82%

5.60%

Manhattan

3.74%

3.69%

3.58%

Queens

6.50%

6.49%

6.23%

Staten Island

6.10%

6.15%

5.96%

 

Of the 1,338,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

17,620

135

Allegany

2,480

21

Broome

12,008

84

Cattaraugus

3,623

16

Cayuga

4,710

21

Chautauqua

6,053

40

Chemung

5,866

32

Chenango

1,943

17

Clinton

2,458

34

Columbia

2,762

39

Cortland

2,762

9

Delaware

1,134

15

Dutchess

18,004

191

Erie

54,873

371

Essex

1,046

9

Franklin

1,359

27

Fulton

2,355

25

Genesee

3,875

20

Greene

2,220

18

Hamilton

166

0

Herkimer

3,955

24

Jefferson

3,618

56

Lewis

1,655

10

Livingston

2,894

17

Madison

3,335

8

Monroe

46,265

201

Montgomery

2,463

25

Nassau

122,200

1,198

Niagara

12,933

90

NYC

566,421

5,695

Oneida

17,742

85

Onondaga

29,147

108

Ontario

4,969

30

Orange

30,545

257

Orleans

2,042

10

Oswego

5,201

25

Otsego

1,891

20

Putnam

7,004

77

Rensselaer

7,502

52

Rockland

33,327

203

Saratoga

10,020

69

Schenectady

9,299

68

Schoharie

981

6

Schuyler

760

4

Seneca

1,331

6

St. Lawrence

4,065

59

Steuben

4,802

28

Suffolk

136,593

1,419

Sullivan

4,038

23

Tioga

2,364

18

Tompkins

2,845

14

Ulster

8,301

74

Warren

2,270

11

Washington

1,703

24

Wayne

3,930

31

Westchester

90,029

804

Wyoming

2,343

25

Yates

890

5

 

Yesterday, 167 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,242. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

3

Bronx

8

Broome

5

Cattaraugus

1

Chautauqua

3

Chenango

2

Clinton

1

Columbia

1

Delaware

1

Dutchess

4

Erie

5

Fulton

3

Herkimer

2

Jefferson

4

Kings

19

Manhattan

9

Monroe

4

Montgomery

1

Nassau

10

Niagara

7

Oneida

2

Onondaga

2

Orange

3

Oswego

3

Otsego

2

Queens

13

Richmond

7

Rockland

3

Saratoga

6

Schenectady

5

Schoharie

1

Suffolk

18

Sullivan

1

Ulster

2

Warren

1

Westchester

5

