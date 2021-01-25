COVID-19 Rate of Transmission Drops

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 503 0.05% 24% Central New York 259 0.03% 29% Finger Lakes 701 0.06% 33% Long Island 1,594 0.06% 28% Mid-Hudson 1,030 0.04% 40% Mohawk Valley 251 0.05% 25% New York City 3,638 0.04% 31% North Country 97 0.02% 51% Southern Tier 248 0.04% 43% Western New York 409 0.03% 34% Statewide 8,730 0.04% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg Capital Region 257 198 19% Central New York 262 190 29% Finger Lakes 397 300 22% Long Island 861 675 21% Mid-Hudson 685 415 37% Mohawk Valley 133 94 24% New York City 2,545 1,986 22% North Country 57 33 34% Southern Tier 125 77 35% Western New York 545 327 39% Statewide 5,867 4,295 26%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 6.90% 6.74% 6.43% Central New York 5.29% 5.34% 4.84% Finger Lakes 5.78% 5.52% 5.24% Long Island 7.10% 6.99% 6.92% Mid-Hudson 6.92% 6.85% 6.77% Mohawk Valley 7.08% 6.70% 6.61% New York City 5.71% 5.68% 5.57% North Country 6.69% 6.55% 6.54% Southern Tier 3.30% 3.23% 3.10% Western New York 6.01% 5.89% 5.70% Statewide 6.07% 5.99% 5.85%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Bronx 7.49% 7.50% 7.26% Brooklyn 5.90% 5.82% 5.60% Manhattan 3.74% 3.69% 3.58% Queens 6.50% 6.49% 6.23% Staten Island 6.10% 6.15% 5.96%

Of the 1,338,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 17,620 135 Allegany 2,480 21 Broome 12,008 84 Cattaraugus 3,623 16 Cayuga 4,710 21 Chautauqua 6,053 40 Chemung 5,866 32 Chenango 1,943 17 Clinton 2,458 34 Columbia 2,762 39 Cortland 2,762 9 Delaware 1,134 15 Dutchess 18,004 191 Erie 54,873 371 Essex 1,046 9 Franklin 1,359 27 Fulton 2,355 25 Genesee 3,875 20 Greene 2,220 18 Hamilton 166 0 Herkimer 3,955 24 Jefferson 3,618 56 Lewis 1,655 10 Livingston 2,894 17 Madison 3,335 8 Monroe 46,265 201 Montgomery 2,463 25 Nassau 122,200 1,198 Niagara 12,933 90 NYC 566,421 5,695 Oneida 17,742 85 Onondaga 29,147 108 Ontario 4,969 30 Orange 30,545 257 Orleans 2,042 10 Oswego 5,201 25 Otsego 1,891 20 Putnam 7,004 77 Rensselaer 7,502 52 Rockland 33,327 203 Saratoga 10,020 69 Schenectady 9,299 68 Schoharie 981 6 Schuyler 760 4 Seneca 1,331 6 St. Lawrence 4,065 59 Steuben 4,802 28 Suffolk 136,593 1,419 Sullivan 4,038 23 Tioga 2,364 18 Tompkins 2,845 14 Ulster 8,301 74 Warren 2,270 11 Washington 1,703 24 Wayne 3,930 31 Westchester 90,029 804 Wyoming 2,343 25 Yates 890 5

Yesterday, 167 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 34,242. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: