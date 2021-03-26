Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Montana Receives a Top Compensation Result-It May Exceed $1,000,000

"We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Montana.” — Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center

BUTTE, MONTANA, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana Mesothelioma Center says, "We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Montana. Because mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have similar symptoms there is a good chance the person with mesothelioma in Montana was initially diagnosed with COVID19. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he and his team consistently get the best compensation results for their clients. For direct access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did.

"One thing that makes attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste unique is they do not sub out any part of a mesothelioma compensation claim---they do the work themselves and they are very thorough. If a person with mesothelioma wants the very best possible compensation results it is vital they have dedicated attorneys who know what they are doing-and who are passionate about doing everything possible to ensure the best client compensation results. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-so at a minimum he can explain how the mesothelioma compensation process works." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed free services are available throughout Montana in every community including Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, or Miles City. https://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Montana-we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Providence Health Services Western Montana: https://montana.providence.org/locations-directory/m/montana-cancer-center

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/.

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base workers, 341st Missile Wing workers, miners, oil refinery workers, smelter workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers, railroad workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma