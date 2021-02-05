The Fan-Brand and University of Oregon Sign Home Décor Licensing Agreement

Oregon Ducks: Original Round Illuminated Rotating Wall Sign | thefan-brand.com Oregon Ducks: Edge Glow Pool Table Light Oregon Ducks: Dual Logo - Cork Note Board | thefan-brand.com

Deal Allows for the Manufacturing and Sales of Oregon Ducks-branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce they have obtained a license agreement with the University of Oregon to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights, and an assortment of wall décor products bearing the school’s iconic colors and logos. These products are immediately available on The Fan-Brand direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com) and through various online retailers.

“We are incredibly honored to have been selected as a licensee for the University of Oregon,” says Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO of The Fan-Brand. “Oregon has been a trendsetter for years with their numerous designs, and we look forward to working with them to expand their presence within the home décor market.”

The Fan-Brand provides fans everywhere of NCAA schools and their athletic teams with unique and attractive ways to express their team spirit, decorate their home theater, bar or man cave, or show their school pride while at work. Its high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans’ looking to express school pride or share in the gameday experience with fellow alumni or fans.

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based, signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 70 NCAA universities, the NHL, U.S Army, U.S. Navy, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

For more information on available products for the University of Oregon:

www.thefan-brand.com/university-of-oregon

