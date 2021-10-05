The Fan-Brand and B.A.S.S. Sign Home Décor Licensing Agreement

The Fan-Brand's Bassmaster Rotating Lighted Wall Sign The Fan-Brand's Bassmaster Edge Glow Pool Table Light The Fan-Brand's Bassmaster "Faux" Wood Barrel Top Wall Clock

Deal Allows for the Manufacturing and Sales of Bassmaster-branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce they have entered into a partnership with B.A.S.S. to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights, and an assortment of wall décor products bearing the Bassmaster marks and colors. These products are immediately available on The Fan-Brand’s direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com/collections/bassmaster).

“B.A.S.S. and Bassmaster are incredible standard-bearers for the sport of bass fishing and conservation, and we are honored to be selected as their licensing partner.” says Harrison Grimm, Founder and CEO of The Fan-Brand. “Bass fishing is a lifestyle for many who participate, and we look forward to helping them share their passion for the sport through this new product line.”

The Fan-Brand provides fans everywhere with unique and attractive ways to express themselves. Whether decorating their home theater, garage, “fan-cave,” or their office, The Fan-Brand’s high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans looking to make a statement.

“We’re excited to bring the iconic Bassmaster brand into the homes of enthusiastic fishing fans,” said B.A.S.S. Chairman and CEO Chase Anderson. “Like B.A.S.S., The Fan-Brand is a family owned company and we’re proud to partner with them to bring quality, American-made décor to our fans.”

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based, signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 95 NCAA universities, the NHL, United States Army, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Marines, United States Space Force, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

About B.A.S.S.

B.A.S.S., which encompasses the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media platforms, is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), TV show, radio show, social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship, Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by TourneyX, Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

