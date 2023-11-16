The Fan-Brand Unveils Launch of NBA Product Line

Denver Nuggets Rotating Lighted Wall Sign

New Licensing Agreement Enables Creation and Sale of Team Branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

Bringing the spirit of the NBA into the realm of home decor is a privilege for The Fan-Brand.” — Harrison Grimm, CEO, The Fan-Brand

FAIRVIEW, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is excited to announce the official launch of its NBA product line, marking a significant expansion of its offerings in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). This collaboration allows for the creation and sale of officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights and an assortment of wall décor products, for all 30 NBA teams.

Harrison Grimm, CEO of The Fan-Brand, expressed his enthusiasm about this new venture, stating, "Bringing the spirit of the NBA into the realm of home decor is a privilege for The Fan-Brand. Our products provide an opportunity for NBA fans to showcase their team pride and bring an exciting visual element into their living spaces. This partnership is a remarkable milestone for us, and we can't wait for fans to experience the exceptional designs we have in store."

The Fan-Brand's NBA collection offers fans an array of dynamic and visually engaging options to express their devotion to their favorite teams. Whether enhancing a home theater, bar area, or personal fan space, these high-quality licensed products serve as both conversation starters and symbols of team loyalty, enabling fans to share the game-day excitement with fellow enthusiasts.

The inaugural selection of NBA products is now available for purchase through The Fan-Brand's direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com/collections/nba), with prices ranging from $39.99 to $724.99.

About The Fan-Brand

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand, Inc. is a leader in innovative, plastic-based signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family-owned and operated, with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include over 100 NCAA universities, the MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NHL, NHRA, United States Army, United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Space Force, United States Marine Corps, Bassmaster, VP Racing Fuels, Mossy Oak, and NASA.