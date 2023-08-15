The Fan-Brand Signs Licensing Agreement with Major League Soccer

Atlanta United Rotating Lighted Wall Sign

Deal Allows for the Manufacturing and Sales of Team Branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

Being granted the opportunity to expand the home décor category for Major League Soccer is truly an honor for The Fan-Brand.” — Harrison Grimm, CEO, The Fan-Brand

FAIRVIEW, PA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce that they have obtained a licensing agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights and an assortment of wall décor products for all 30 clubs.

"Being granted the opportunity to expand the home décor category for Major League Soccer is truly an honor for The Fan-Brand,” said Harrison Grimm, CEO of The Fan-Brand. “We are thrilled to bring our unique and attractive products to MLS fans, allowing them to express their team spirit and enhance their living spaces. This partnership signifies a significant milestone for us, and we cannot wait for MLS fans to see the exciting creations we have in store for them."

The Fan-Brand will provide MLS fans with unique and attractive ways to express their team spirit, decorate their home theater, bar, or fan cave or show their school pride while at work. The high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans looking to express school pride or share the gameday experience with fellow fans.

The first collection of MLS club products is now available on The Fan-Brand's direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com/collections/major-league-soccer), with price points ranging from $39.99 to $724.99.

About The Fan-Brand

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand, Inc. is a leader in innovative, plastic-based signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family-owned and operated, with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include over 100 NCAA universities, the NHL, MLB, NASCAR, NHRA, United States Army, United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Space Force, United States Marine Corps, Bassmaster, VP Racing Fuels, Mossy Oak, and NASA.