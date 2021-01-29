The Fan-Brand and University of Wisconsin Sign Home Décor Licensing Agreement

Wisconsin Badgers: Original Oval Rotating Lighted Wall Sign | thefan-brand.com Wisconsin Badgers: Bottle Cap Wall Sign | thefan-brand.com Wisconsin Badgers: Branded "Faux" Barrel Top Wall Clock | thefan-brand.com

Deal Allows for the Manufacturing and Sales of Wisconsin Badgers-branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

We are honored to have been selected as a licensee and look forward to bringing our products to those proud Badger alumni and fans, both far and wide.” — Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce they have obtained a license agreement with the University of Wisconsin to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights, and an assortment of wall décor products bearing the school’s iconic colors and logos. These products are immediately available on The Fan-Brand direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com) and through various online retailers.

“The University of Wisconsin is a pillar of the BIG 10 Conference, with an incredible athletic and academic pedigree,” says Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO of The Fan-Brand. “We are honored to have been selected as a licensee and look forward to bringing our products to those proud Badger alumni and fans, both far and wide.”

The Fan-Brand provides fans everywhere of NCAA schools and their athletic teams with unique and attractive ways to express their team spirit, decorate their home theater, bar or man cave, or show their school pride while at work. Its high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans’ looking to express school pride or share in the gameday experience with fellow alumni or fans.

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based, signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 70 NCAA universities, the NHL, U.S. Army, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

###

For more information on available products for the University of Wisconsin:

www.thefan-brand.com/collections/university-of-wisconsin