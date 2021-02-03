Aero Management Group (AMG) Acquires Indianapolis Regional Airport Operations
We are thrilled to be able to call Indiana a home-base, create good-paying jobs for Hoosiers and help grow the economy in our great state.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIANAPOLIS – Aero Management Group (AMG)—a national, multi-vertical platform aviation company with FAA-approved flight schools at seven locations in four states, seven on airport aviation service provider locations and a charter certificate with 46 jets managed and or chartered on behalf of clients—has acquired the lease hold rights to the Indianapolis Regional Airport.
In addition to the acquisition, AMG is rebranding its private jet and aviation business to Jet Access to align it with its well-known charter business based out of Palm Beach, Florida. AMG is also planning a major expansion and marketing effort to offer best-in-class private jet services to current and prospective clients. A mobile app that will allow its clients to reserve a private jet anywhere in the world is also in development.
Says CEO and Owner, Quinn Ricker, “We are expanding our multi-vertical aviation platform to deliver the best value and experience for private aviation anywhere in the country. Our business plan, as well as our passion, is to lower the entry cost for private jet travel. Our proprietary new app, which is slated to launch this summer, is one of the first steps in doing so as it will essentially be an ‘Uber for private jets.’”
Ricker is no stranger to building and acquiring businesses. He helped mold his family’s convenience stores, Ricker’s, into a premiere, nationally recognized and highly respected chain.
“We are thrilled to be able to call Indiana a home-base, create good-paying jobs for Hoosiers and help grow the economy in our great state,” says Ricker.
Over the past decade, the demand for private jet travel has grown exponentially and the current world-wide pandemic is further accelerating industry growth. According to Statista, in 2020, there were 21,888 private business jets and 13,797 private personal jets in the U.S.
Built on a 30-year foundation by industry veterans, Aero Management Group (AMG) is a full-service aviation management company that provides clients expertise in acquiring, operating and offering private jet aircraft travel. AMG has operations in Indianapolis, Columbus and Shelbyville, Indiana; Palm Beach, Florida; Quincy and Mattoon, Illinois; Nashville, Tennessee and Dallas, Texas.
