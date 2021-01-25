Middlesex Barracks/Retail Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A305444
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/30/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield VT Maplefields
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Melanie Sargent
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
ACCUSED: Dana Drown
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: Maplefields
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 8132 U.S Route 2, Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/2020, the Vermont State Police initiated an
investigation of retail theft that occurred at the Maplefields convenience store
located on U.S Route 2, in the town of Marshfield, VT. Through investigation it
was determined that Melanie Sargent (51) and Dana Drown (48) committed the crime
of Retail Theft, a violation of Title 13 VSA 2575. On 1/24/2021, both Sargent
and Drown were located and issued citations to appear in Washington County court to answer
for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/4/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov