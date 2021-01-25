Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305444

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                          

STATION: Middlesex               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield VT Maplefields

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Melanie Sargent                                            

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

ACCUSED: Dana Drown                                           

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Maplefields

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 8132 U.S Route 2, Marshfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/2020, the Vermont State Police initiated an

investigation of retail theft that occurred at the Maplefields convenience store

located on U.S Route 2, in the town of Marshfield, VT. Through investigation it

was determined that Melanie Sargent (51) and Dana Drown (48) committed the crime

of Retail Theft, a violation of Title 13 VSA 2575. On 1/24/2021, both Sargent

and Drown were located and issued citations to appear in Washington County court to answer

for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/4/2021 0830 hours        

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

 

 

