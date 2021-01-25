Matchfinder remains India’s best marriage matchmaking website thanks to world-class customer care
Website offers the cheapest matches allowing individuals to receive more bang for their buck courtesy of Rs 100 membership planINDIA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matchfinder, India’s fastest growing marriage website, continues to connect individuals seeking the perfect relationship from around the country. The website contains potential brides and grooms from more than 2,000 communities across India, enabling them to meet, marry, and live happy lives together.
Matchfinder became India’s top marriage website thanks to its world-class customer care. In 2020, Matchfiner opened its Customer Care Center featuring the latest generation technology. The technology in use by the website ensures members that they are connected to the perfect match.
The Customer Care Center’s highly trained executives ensure members are fully catered to. In addition, Matchfinder’s executive team is multilingual and able to speak in languages such as Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Urdu. Each member of the team is highly trained in problem solving, listening, and operational knowledge.
Founded in 2015, Matchfinder has provided online marriage matchmaking services to users across India. Users are assured of the safety provided by Matchfinder in each match the website makes.
One of the biggest selling points of Matchfinder is the low-priced memberships that offer users the chance to receive a number of matches without being charged large fees. In 2020, the website launched the Rs 100 membership plan. According to director A Vijay, the plan was designed to disrupt the marriage matching marketplace. At the time of its release, the Rs 100 membership offered the lowest price matchmaking in India.
Using Matchfinder is easy and users can sign up and create a profile in no time. Users simply need to log onto the website, submit their biodata, and begin searching for their life partner based on their preferences. Once they find their ideal partner – or partners – users pay the Rs 100 fee and are able to contact the individual. Matchfinder has developed value-added services such as horoscope matchmaking, highlighted profiles and much more.
The Rs 100 membership plan is hassle-free and allows users to be matched to others within the community. Individuals can access contact details for a variety of interesting profiles, which are available to see for three months.
For more information on Matchfinder and to register with the website, please visit https://www.matchfinder.in. Prospective users can purchase the plan and begin contacting the matches of their choice instantly.
