HealthViewX launches a Digital Suite of Solutions for Medicare Extension Programs

Manage and deliver all your Medicare Care Management Programs from a single unified interface on HealthViewX's proprietary platform

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthViewX, a leading global healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of a Digital Suite of Solutions for Ambulatory practices that provide Medicare extension Care Management programs.

- Remote Patient Monitoring

- Transitional Care Management

- Principal Care Management

- Annual Wellness Visit

- Behavioral Health Integration

With this launch, healthcare providers will no longer have to grapple with the interoperability complexities and workflow challenges introduced by a multi-vendor environment in delivering Medicare extension programs. With the HealthViewX platform, practices can now manage and deliver all their Medicare Programs from a single unified interface on our proprietary care orchestration platform. The platform empowers providers to not only significantly improve patient care and engagement but also allow them over time to successfully scale and offer other Medicare extended programs.

"Practices are dealing with increasingly sophisticated patients who have service frames of reference from other industries. These frames of reference are exponentially increasing the demand for not just curated world class clinical care but also the need for said care to be personalized and available outside of the traditional in-person fixed timing driven care settings”, said Subbiah Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthViewX.

"HealthViewX takes pride in the fact that it enables orchestrated care continuum pathways that patients and providers did not realize they could and should have. Our digital suite of solutions allows practices to provide custom superior experiences to discerning and savvy healthcare consumers. In other words, we give providers the flexibility to let them have their clinic the patient’s way”.

Significance of Medicare Programs:

Currently, over 63 million Americans enroll in the Medicare program and the enrollment is estimated to reach 80 million by 2030. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) aims to provide a healthcare system with better care, access to coverage, and improved health by introducing multiple care management programs as an extension of Medicare coverage.

About HealthViewX: (A Payoda Technology, Inc. Company)

HealthViewX is an end-to-end care orchestrator technology company that enables superior convenience and seamless orchestration of the clinical and service experience of patients, physicians, and provider entities by leveraging its proprietary software platform and comprehensive solution portfolio.

Its digital transformation moonshot is aimed at building a human-centric healthcare ecosystem to change the patient experience and enhance the provider-patient partnership. HealthViewX is a spin-off from parent company Payoda Technology, Inc., and is headquartered in the U.S., with offices in major cities across the world. For more information, visit www.healthviewx.com