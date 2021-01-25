Roundstone Solutions experiences 25% growth in 2020
Despite a difficult business environment, Roundstone Solutions grew sales by 25% in 2020, driven by Clients looking to modernize and save moneyORINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundstone Solutions, a solutions integrator headquartered in Northern CA, has announced its best year ever in 2020, growing sales by 25% over 2019's results, despite a very challenging business climate.
"We're pleased to announce that in a tough business climate in 2020, Roundstone Solutions experienced significant sales growth in the CA and NY/NJ markets, driven by our Clients' desire to modernize their IT infrastructures and reduce costs", said Tim Joyce, President and CEO of Roundstone Solutions. "Due to the pandemic, Clients focused on making sure their employees were enabled to work from anywhere, which took focus off data center projects, initially. But once it was clear that employees were good to go, companies refocused on data center projects which could make things easier and cut unnecessary costs out of their budget", Joyce continued.
According to Joyce, "Companies are finally realizing their IT infrastructures need to be modernized to take advantage of the Hybrid Cloud. Innovative organizations are looking for newer approaches to simplify their IT infrastructures, enable them to use both on-premises and Public Cloud, and save money overall. It's not easy, but that's where we help them".
Joyce credits his company's focus on technologies that modernize organizations' IT infrastructures with helping drive sales. "Our primary partnerships with Nutanix, Cohesity, and Ring Central were what enabled us to really make a difference for our Clients. And we're going to continue that approach in 2021", concluded Joyce.
Roundstone Solutions is based in Orinda, CA and has an East Coast office in Clifton NJ, serving the NY/NJ market. Roundstone Solutions can can be reached at (925) 217-1177 in CA and (201) 500-9200 in NJ, or on the web at www.roundstonesolutions.com.
Tim Joyce
Roundstone Solutions Inc.
email us here