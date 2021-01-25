The Fan-Brand and the U.S. Army Sign Home Décor Licensing Agreement

United States Army: Original Oval Rotating Lighted Wall Sign | thefan-brand.com United States Army: Historic Logo - Premium Wood Pool Table Light | thefanbrand.com United States Army: Round Slimline Lighted Wall Sign | thefan-brand.com

U. S. Army becomes first branch of the United States Armed Forces to execute a license agreement with The Fan-Brand

We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected us as a licensee and will strive to deliver products that our service men and women, veterans, and their families can be proud of.” — Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO

FAIRVIEW, PA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce they have entered into a licensing agreement with the U.S. Army to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights and an assortment of wall décor products bearing the U.S. Army’s iconic logo and colors. Beanstalk, the U.S. Army’s official global brand extension licensing agency, brokered this agreement.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to welcome the U.S. Army as the first military branch in our family of licensed brands,” says Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO of The Fan-Brand. “We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected us as a licensee and will strive to deliver products that our service men and women, veterans, and their families can be proud of.”

Through its line of licensed products for the NCAA, The Fan-Brand has demonstrated expertise by enabling school fans and athletic teams to express their team spirit, decorate their homes and show school pride in a unique and stylish way. Similarly, The U.S. Army’s licensing program aims to build positive brand awareness by offering distinctive products to millions of consumers who wish to showcase their U.S. Army support and patriotism. Together, the Fan-Brand and the U.S. Army give consumers the opportunity to celebrate the Army’s values, history and spirit through contemporary home furnishings.

The line of products are available on The Fan-Brand direct-to-consumer website and various online retailers, with price points ranging from $34.99-$724.99.

About The U.S. Army

Since 2004, the U.S. Army Trademark Licensing Program has strategically expanded its brand into more than 100 product categories including apparel, footwear, jewelry, consumer electronics, gifts, collectibles and sporting goods. The program currently consists of over 250 Licensees and successfully leverages the values of pride, performance and personal development to build positive brand awareness, while creating multiple touchpoints for consumers. Officially Licensed U.S. Army products are available in more than 50,000 doors across the United States, including major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Kohls, and Cracker Barrel, among others. The key objective of the Army’s licensing program is to promote brand awareness through the development of quality licensed products that introduce a modern approach to the U.S. Army brand. By federal law, licensing fees paid to the U.S. Army for the use of its trademarks provide support for the Army Trademark Licensing Program, and net licensing revenue is devoted to U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs.

About The Fan-Brand

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 70 NCAA universities, the NHL, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

About Beanstalk

Beanstalk, a global brand extension licensing agency, works closely with our clients to unlock brand equity and create many of the world’s most recognizable products and services. We help leading brands, celebrities, media properties, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with their most important stakeholder – the consumer. Beanstalk offers a breadth of services across our practice areas, including brand representation, digital media representation (Tinderbox), manufacturer representation, consulting (Blueprint), creative services (STUDIO B), legal and financial services, and royalty auditing. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Miami and Cincinnati and affiliates throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.beanstalk.com . Beanstalk is a member of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

For more information on available products for the United States Army:

www.thefan-brand.com/collections/united-states-army