Irving Stackpole Named as Project Manager to Develop New Service Model for the Elderly
EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving Stackpole, President of Stackpole & Associates, has been named Project Manager for the Linn Health Navigator project, part of the $1 million grant awarded to break down barriers between institutional and community-based programs to redesign service delivery for the elderly in Rhode Island.
According to Richard Gamache, MS, FACHCA, CEO of Aldersbridge Communities, “This project tears up the current fragmented service model and creates a new integrated approach. It needs someone at the helm who can lead a multi-disciplinary team and who has the knowledge of a wide variety of sectors from healthcare to pharmacy to transportation. Our Board recruited Irving Stackpole to fill this pivotal role as someone with the depth and breathe of experience to bring this model to life”.
The grant, issued as part of Rhode Island Governor Raimondo’s Long Term Supports and Services Resiliency Initiative, called for projects to transform the delivery of long-term care services. The Linn Health Navigator project’s goals include delivering high quality services and improved access across the spectrum of care including nursing homes, community-based aging services, and ancillary services such as transportation. It has enlisted the support of 17 community-based partners eager to participate in the pilot project including home care, medical equipment, pharmacy services, transportation, and more.
“The Linn Health Navigator model is based on innovations to transform institutional and community- based care to deliver higher quality services across the board while improving access to services for the state’s older residents”, explains Mr. Stackpole. “It has the added benefit of reducing costs to the state and Federal governments by eliminating unnecessary hospital emergency visits and admissions. The Navigator aims to keep people healthier and at home where they want to be and where the services are most cost effective. It is a win-win-win approach”.
While this project is just beginning, it promises to coordinate services throughout communities to better serve the state’s aging population, increasing access to a wide variety of services. For more information about the Linn Health Navigator project, contact Ms. Jamie L. Sanford, LNHA, LCSW, Administrator, 401-438-7210 x 120 or email admin-linn@aldersbridge.org.
Irving Stackpole
Stackpole & Associates
+1 617 719 9530
istackpole@stackpoleassociates.com
