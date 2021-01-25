NIH Update Allows Ivermectin for COVID-19
This critical change in status of Ivermectin from the NIH means more lives may be saved from COVID-19.NORFOLK, VA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the urging of physicians across the country, on January 14th the National Institutes of Health (NIH) withdrew its previous recommendation against ivermectin for COVID-19, acknowledging the potential efficacy of this safe, commonly used medication against the novel coronavirus. The decision upgrades the advisory status of ivermectin for COVID-19 from “against” to “neither for nor against,” the same status currently accorded to monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma.
The update by the nation’s top medical research establishment gives patients and prescribers an important argument in favor of drug treatments for COVID-19, in contrast to current mainstream medical guidance stating that no such treatments exist in the outpatient (non-hospitalized) context.
The NIH cautions there is still not enough evidence to reach conclusions about ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19. However, the drug’s efficacy is attested by almost two dozen randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and numerous observational studies, with nearly all showing major improvements in disease outcomes including reduced transmission, time to recovery, intubation and mortality.
Widely available, ivermectin enjoys a long reputation for safety established over years of use as an antiparasitic. Over 3.7 billion doses of ivermectin have been consumed by hundreds of millions of people around the world over the last three decades for the treatment of parasitic diseases like roundworms and “ectoparasites” such as head lice and scabies.
The NIH update comes as other barriers to drug treatment for COVID-19 are falling. This month New York State Supreme Court Judge Henry J. Nowak ruled that doctors must prescribe ivermectin to Judith Smentkiewicz, age 80, at the demand of family members, despite its current lack of FDA approval for COVID-19. Smentkiewicz recovered quickly and her family credited the drug for “a complete turnaround” in a court affidavit. Abroad, French physicians and medical associations have filed a legal appeal to the Council of State, the country’s highest court for administrative law, to authorize ivermectin for COVID-19.
Contact:
Dr. Paul Marik
Professor of Medicine and Co-founder of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance.
Norfolk, Virginia
MarikPE@evms.edu
Sources:
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/statement-on-ivermectin/
https://c19ivermectin.com/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3043740/
https://journal.chestnet.org/article/S0012-3692(20)34898-4/fulltext
https://buffalonews.com/news/local/after-judge-orders-hospital-to-use-experimental-covid-19-treatment-woman-recovers/article_a9eb315c-5694-11eb-aac5-53b541448755.html
https://covexit.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/refere_conseil_etat_ivermectine.pdf
Dr. Paul Marik
Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance
MarikPE@evms.edu