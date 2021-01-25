Fargo VA Health Care System COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The Fargo VA Health Care System continues to actively contact Veterans across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota directly to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re contacting Veterans who meet high-risk criteria based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prioritization. Veterans should not travel to the Fargo VA Medical Center or our VA community based outpatient clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine without a scheduled appointment. Instead, as mentioned, care teams will contact Veterans directly to schedule an appointment based on their criteria of risk of severe illness from COVID-19 . As increased vaccine supply is available, VA’s goal is to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans who want to be vaccinated.

We’re working to expand our vaccine program across the Fargo VA Health Care System’s entire service area. We have planned events at our VA community based outpatient clinics in Grand Forks (held on Jan. 23) and Bemidji (Jan. 30), and we’re working to have additional events at other VA outpatient clinics soon. We’re prioritizing Veterans who meet the CDC definition of “high-risk” by offering them appointments at these events. Because of the limited supply of vaccine at the present time, these events will be by appointment only. If you have any questions about these events or about your own situation, please feel free to contact your healthcare team. We will make every effort to host additional events across our service area until everyone can have their turn.