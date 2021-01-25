Busch Shooting Range staff holds virtual Introduction to Shotgun program Feb. 2

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — When done correctly, shooting can be one of the safest sports. It can help teach focus, confidence, and self-esteem. And learning proper shotgun use can open a new world of hunting and recreational shooting opportunities.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold an online Introduction to Shotguns class Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. It’s designed to familiarize new shooters with shotguns in a safe and responsible way. The class will be taught by the staff of the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

Attendees interested in getting into shooting sports like trap, skeet, or 5-stand shooting will learn all the basics during this virtual class. The program will cover fundamentals of shotgun shooting including safety, actions, and what to look for when choosing a shotgun. In addition, it will introduce participants to the important aspects of care and cleaning, ammunition types, and fitting shotguns. The proper way to shoot a shotgun will be another focus. Finally, the class will go over how to properly store firearms.

Introduction to Shotguns is a free virtual program open to ages 16 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaN. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx the day before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.