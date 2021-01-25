Avalon Transportation Celebrating 17th Year in Business

An industry leader in transportation has reached a new milestone.

January 25, 2021 -- Representatives with Avalon Transportation announced today that it is celebrating 17th years in business.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 17 years," said Barry Hauck, CEO, and spokesperson for Avalon Transportation. “Since 2004, customers have been pleased with our service, our ability to offer quality vehicles with dedicated personalized attention to our clients.”

Avalon Transportation, which is now offering free car rental quotes in 30 minutes or less, specializes in providing long-term car rental and short-term car lease for individuals and corporations who have expats relocating, new hires, business travelers and extended stay assignment employees.

Those interested can get a free quote today in 30 minutes or less. Avalon Transportation also offers programs for contract employees and individuals on a per diem basis.

"Our staff has the industry knowledge and is able to help you select the best vehicle and price for your needs," Hauck stressed, before adding, "Whether you are a small or large company, Avalon will customize a package to meet your needs."

Unlike other car rental companies, Avalon Transportation owns and maintains their entire fleet of vehicles which speaks volumes to the stability and financials this company has to offer. With a full range of vehicles to choose from, such as sedans (compact / mid-size / full-size), SUVs, minivans, and luxury cars.

Avalon is not your typical car rental company. Having longevity in the car rental business, Hauck noted, this enables his company to share its carefully cultivated network of industry contacts - including auxiliary services that add even more value.

Avalon Transportation has been a key supplier to the Relocation Industry for 17 years and has cultivated strong business relationships with the top transportation firms across the nation to ensure all their clients receive a VIP experience.

"This ensures that all your transport-related needs are handled with the same professionalism, which has become the trademark of our rental car services.

For more information, please visit avalontransportation.us/avalon-transportation-services and https://avalontransportation.us/blog/.

About Avalon Transportation

Avalon Transportation is a car rental company dedicated to delivering solutions for expats, foreign nationals, and their families.

Contact Details:

312 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

United States