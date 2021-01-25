Church Management Software Company Releases Video
ChurchPro’s review video shares 5-star reviews from pastors and administrators of churches, ministries, and Christian schools.FOREST HILL, MD, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- church management software provider, ChurchPro, announces the release of their first review video highlighting 5-star reviews for their affordable church accounting and management software solutions.
The review video is posted on their YouTube Channel and is already ranked as number one when you search for the keywords “best online church accounting software” in YouTube.
Their latest church accounting software is available as a download, or a cloud-based monthly subscription, and has been providing a one-stop management software solution for thousands of ministries for over 20 years.
The ChurchPro system records donations, decisions, and attendance; handles payroll; manages bank accounts and checkbooks; and has over 400 forms and over 900 ready-made professionally designed reports to help ministry administrators save time. Churches of any size can use all of the many robust features, or just the few that they feel they need.
One user featured in the video, Fred of Big Stone Gap, VA, reports, “I finally found ChurchPro after spending 25 plus hours a week using older software programs. ChurchPro performed miracles only necessitating me to spend no more than two hours a week using their software and allowing me to have a life again."
The video was produced and released by Sheets and Associates and can also be seen on their ChurchPro Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Churchpro/417969151627857
For an interesting interview and to learn more about ChurchPro, contact them at sales@churchpro.com, call 443-424-0165, or visit https://www.ChurchPro.com/
Lowell Sheets, CEO and Founder
Sheets and Associates
+1 410-692-5550
email us here