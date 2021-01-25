Catherine Duclos of Wild Serenity Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BIDDEFORD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild Serenity. You might not think those two words belong together––they would even seem to be contradictory––but human beings are wild animals, free to roam and hunt, hungering for something deeper.

According to life coach Catherine Duclos, if we are willing to accept this call, we can tap into the transformative aspect of our wild side to forge a deeper connection with ourselves and the world and begin to flourish every day, every moment.

Catherine Duclos is the founder of Wild Serenity Life Coaching, where she offers spiritual guidance and mentorship, as well as mental health support, to help clients go deeper into the authentic and underlying motivations for the choices they make in their personal and professional lives.

“I am on a mission to connect with those who resonate with my work and are empowered to take the leap toward growth,” says Catherine. “I want to work with people who really want to do the hard work. What's meant for you will find you.”

Changing one’s relationship to oneself is a powerful and vulnerable process. Through the coaching relationship, Catherine helps clients listen to their inner voice that has always been seeking the passion of purpose and the peace of stillness.

“We have to accept that your wild side, the ‘shadow,’ as Carl Jung refers to it, is as much a part of you as anything else. To deny it is to manifest fear, anxiety, depression, loneliness, isolation, as is happening right now during Covid,” says Catherine. “We can experience spontaneous healing and melt away all that fear and anxiety and depression, loneliness and isolation.”

Trained in world spiritual traditions, trauma informed emotional support, and adult & higher education, Catherine offers a direct, compassionate, and solutions-oriented approach to coaching.

“I've always been a coach and I share my story with my clients so that people do not feel alone in their experiences,” says Catherine. “People are in desperate need of somebody to help guide through the darkness, and I feel like I'm that person. This is who I am, and this is my gift in the world.”

Close Up Radio will feature Catherine Duclos in an interview with Jim Masters on January 27th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.wildserenitylifecoaching.com and www.wildserenity.lifevantage.com.

Catherine can be found on Instagram: @wild_serenity_life_coaching