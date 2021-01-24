Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 43 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,978 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION // STOWE, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

            

CASE#: 21A100250

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: January 23, 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M.

LOCATION: 700 Trapp Hill Road Stowe, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Trapp Family Lodge

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 23, 2021 at approximately 7:15 PM, the Stowe Fire Department was dispatched to a shed fire at the Trapp Family Lodge located at 700 Trapp Road in Stowe, VT.  When firefighters arrived, they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames.  The shed was used to store firewood and trash/recycling on Pasture Drive in the guest house area of the resort.  While firefighters were completing overhaul of the shed fire, they were alerted to a second fire at another woodshed located a short distance away.  This second fire was extinguished quickly before it caused any damage to the structure.

 

Stowe Fire Chief Reeves contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of these fire events.  On January 24, 2021 investigators conducted fire scene examinations and began their investigation with the assistance of the Stowe Police.  The origin and cause of these fires is currently under investigation.  

 

The shed was destroyed by the fire and there were no injuries reported during the fire event.

 

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111 or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

 

 

Photo provided by Gregory Boluch

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE // FIRE INVESTIGATION // STOWE, VT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.