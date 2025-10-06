Shaftsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004063
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/24/25 @ 2110 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Pownal
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Kristi Tanguay
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at the Dollar General located at 2537 US Route 7 in the town of Pownal. Through investigation it was determined that Kristi Tanguay (34) had taken merchandise from the store without paying for it. Tanguay was located and ultimately issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/24/25 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge. Tanguay was also issued a notice against trespass from the location.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.