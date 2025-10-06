Shaftsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3004063

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Stevens                           

STATION:   Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/25 @ 2110 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Pownal

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Kristi Tanguay                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at the Dollar General located at 2537 US Route 7 in the town of Pownal. Through investigation it was determined that Kristi Tanguay (34) had taken merchandise from the store without paying for it. Tanguay was located and ultimately issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/24/25 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge. Tanguay was also issued a notice against trespass from the location.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/25 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

