Request from the public
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008885
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/06/25 @ approximately 0630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 520 Powder Spring Road, Topsham, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Justin Faucette
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism that occurred at a residence on Powder Spring Road at approximately 0630 hours. Faucette (34) went to his car and realized he needed gas and drove to P&H Truck Stop. Faucette began to pump gas when he discovered gas was pouring out onto the ground. Faucette found that someone stabbed a hole in the fuel tank.
Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding to this incident to reach out to Trooper Jason Haley at the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
