Request from the public

CASE#: 25A4008885

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/06/25 @ approximately 0630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 520 Powder Spring Road, Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Justin Faucette

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vandalism that occurred at a residence on Powder Spring Road at approximately 0630 hours. Faucette (34) went to his car and realized he needed gas and drove to P&H Truck Stop. Faucette began to pump gas when he discovered gas was pouring out onto the ground. Faucette found that someone stabbed a hole in the fuel tank.

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information regarding to this incident to reach out to Trooper Jason Haley at the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

