Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 58 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,973 in the last 365 days.

New “Roadmap to Recovery” dashboard now live; All regions to remain in phase 1 for now

For immediate release: January 22, 2021    (21-018)

Media Contact: Ginny Streeter, Communications, 360-810-1628                       

New “Roadmap to Recovery” dashboard now live; All regions to remain in phase 1 for now

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that based on Governor Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan, all eight (8) regions in Washington will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday, February 1, 2021.

DOH, in partnership with Microsoft AI for Health, has launched the new Roadmap to Recovery dashboard that provides a detailed overview of the metrics used for measuring regional progress. The metrics and corresponding thresholds help determine if it is safe for a region to enter into a new phase of reopening. The four metrics presented in the dashboard include:

  • Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k population
  • Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k population
  • Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds
  • 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests

DOH will reassess the metrics for all eight (8) regions each week and announce any changes to current phase status every Friday.

The new Roadmap to Recovery dashboard will replace the original dashboard on coronavirus.wa.gov, but both are still publicly visible.

The launch of this key dashboard underscores the importance of public-private partnership and DOH appreciates the work of the Microsoft team in this endeavor.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection

###

Printable Version (PDF)

You just read:

New “Roadmap to Recovery” dashboard now live; All regions to remain in phase 1 for now

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.