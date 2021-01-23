MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: January 11, 2021 to January 18, 2021

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 11, 2021, through Monday, January 18, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 46 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A Ruger .40 caliber handgun and a .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Trever Edelin, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-005-170

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3300 block of Dubois Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kinnon Abdullah, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-005-265

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-005-318

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-005-661

A Weathersby 20 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-005-712

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 200 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-005-816

A Sig Sauer P320 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey, Northwest. CCN: 21-005-985

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of First Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Raymond Langley Mercif, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-006-029

Thursday, January 14, 2021

An AMT 380 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Hobart Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 72-year-old Anthony Harris, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-006-206

A Grendel P12 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-006-221

An Iver Johnson .32 caliber handgun and a Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Underwood Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-006-258

A Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Cedric Billy Coleman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-006-269

A Ruger P95 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Artie Byrd, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-006-285

A Springfield XD-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Evarts Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old James Adaire Wiggleton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-006-312

Friday, January 15, 2021

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 80-year-old William Robert Saunders, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-006-562