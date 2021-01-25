"10 Ballet Dancers" New Release Picture Book by Arizona Author Amanda Malek-Ahmadi

10 Ballet Dancers Cover Image Amanda Malek-Ahmadi Interior 10 Ballet Dancers.

"10 Ballet Dancers", a book for kids, shares the story of an ordinary ballet practice with a big surprise ending. Written by debut Author Amanda Malek-Ahmadi.

Ballet terms abound in this beautifully illustrated, advanced-concept counting book. . .A challenging, inventive tale that works best for young dancers.” — Kirkus Reviews

TOLLESON, AZ, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glendale, Arizona author Amanda Malek-Ahmadi has just released her first picture book for children, “10 Ballet Dancers.” This charming tale, beautifully illustrated in pastel colors by New-Mexico artist Kathrine Gutkovskiy, shares the story of what starts as an ordinary day at a ballet school. The boys and girls in the class dance off the pages only to reveal a big surprise at the end of the book. This book, playfully combining dance and counting, is suitable for young children.

Amanda says, “Dance was my first passion. When people ask, ‘When did you start dancing?’ I respond, ‘the womb’ and giggle. I officially started dancing when I was five.”

Sharing what influenced her to be an author, Amanda says, “When I was in elementary school, we had Mister Tom share his book ‘Messy Cat’ during library time. I remember being so enthralled during the visit. And I still own my autographed copy.”

The respected review source at Kirkus says, “Ballet terms abound in this beautifully illustrated, advanced-concept counting book written by a dance teacher and debut author Malek-Ahmadi . . .A challenging, inventive tale that works best for young dancers."

“10 Ballet Dancers” is published by The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group of Tolleson, AZ. The title can be ordered from your local bookstore or online book retailers. Hardback and paperback editions are available. ISBN 978-1-947408-24-1

Visit the website at 10balletdancers.com to learn more. For media inquiries or to arrange school visits, please contact the publisher at 623.226.8326 or staff@smalltoothdog.com

