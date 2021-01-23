PADI CD Holly Macleod receives Platinum and Elite-300 Awards for the 8th year running in the Gili Islands
EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again Award Winning Industry Leading Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has received the PADI Elite-300 Instructor Award; making it the eight consecutive year winning both this and the Platinum PADI Award.
Gili Islands, Indonesia
The PADI Elite Instructor Award is issued to instructors who have certified a certain amount of students. The award is available in 50, 100, 150, 200 & 300; so in this particular case the Elite-300 award donates that PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has issued over 300 PADI certifications in 2020. The Platinum Award is basically the highest possible award a PADI Course Director can receive and is awarded for not only experience based on the number certifications; but also takes into account continuing education courses and overall commitment to professional PADI Instructor training.
PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has been in the recreational diving industry for over 18 years and has had the opportunity to work in a variety of different global diving destinations including Honduras, Thailand, Australia, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia & Singapore. Having issued well over 3000 PADI Instructor certifications Holly has designed a program that draws upon previous experience to provide a true real life experience based training program preparing instructors to confidently deal with a variety of situations they may encounter in the field.
The PADI Program conducted by Holly Macleod has now become an internationally acknowledged rite of passage for any professional PADI Divemaster who is passionate and serious about becoming a scuba diving instructor. The entire program, from start to finish is conducted by Holly and has been purposely designed to go way beyond what is required by the PADI IDC curriculum syllabus. It is widely regarded as a far superior training experience than that generally found within today’s recreational diving industry.
For Holly, it’s not just about teaching the courses, getting paid and receiving all of these great awards; it’s really just a way of life. Having such a passion for teaching and for the underwater environment means that every professional diver who decides to take the next step can feel confident that Holly will be there before the program starts, throughout the course, during the instructor examination and will even be available afterwards for assistance when starting out in what many would call the real world.
The PADI IDC Indonesia with Holly really is a passport to a new career teaching others to dive with the skills, knowledge and confidence to be highly successful in the journey. Professional Divemaster’s can be assured a quality training experience. Prospective candidates can see first-hand reviews from previous candidates on the PADI IDC Gili Islands TripAdvisor Page and keep up with the latest news and updates via the IDC Gili Islands Instagram Page.
https://www.giliidc.com/
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g664666-d9727721-Reviews-Gili_IDC-Gili_Trawangan_Gili_Islands_Pemenang_Lombok_West_Nusa_Tenggara.html
https://www.instagram.com/padiidcgiliislands/
JustinTime Dive Advice
Gili Islands, Indonesia
Dive Publications
+62 821-4785-0413
info@idc-gili.com