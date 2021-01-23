Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COURAGE IGENE DECLARES FEB 8, 2021 DAY OF PRAYER

Courage Igene Set To Minister LIVE On Facebook

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call him a wordsmith, you will rightly hit the nail. Apostle Courage Igene is one fine preacher whose choices and coinage of words are very persuasive and highly inspirational.

Courage Igene who is the pastor in charge of All Nations Churches Int'l has extended its scope of influence by God's leading to organize 70 days Fasting & Prayer Rally which started 1st December 2020 to end February 8th, 2021.

Prayers are held on his Prayerline every night (9pm to 10pm) Texas Time.

Monday february 8; the last day of the fast, he will be a holding a Special Facebook Live Broadcast to end the success of the 70 days praying and waiting on the Lord.

United States based Courage Igene who is a prophet to nations further reminds participants all over the world that Monday 8th February will be 3 live services on facebook, 10am, 3pm, & 9pm (Texas time).

The Facebook live prayer encounter will be a moment of asking and receiving from God. He will be praying for the sick all over the world, the Body of Christ and for many to be saved.

Advising all to write their request and make it known as God who sees in secret will answer everyone accordingly.

Courage Igene
ALL NATIONS CHURCH
+1 2143352380
