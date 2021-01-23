vt rt 102 canaan, vt
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
DERBY BARRACKS
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Rt 102, in Canaan, VT is blocked just south of Kemp Hill Rd. due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Catherine Borden
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
Vermont State Police, Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd.
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 – Ph
802-878-3173 - Fax