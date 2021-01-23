Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Media Advisory: 3rd Legislative District to Host Virtual Town Hall

WHO: State Sen. Andy Billig and Reps. Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli 

WHAT: Virtual town hall with 3rd District residents 

WHEN: Wednesday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. 

WHERE: Streamed live on the House Democratic Caucus’ social media pages:  

The lawmakers will talk about their legislative priorities and answer questions. Those who are interested in attending can submit questions here. Attendees will also be able to submit questions live during the event by leaving their question in the comment section.  

