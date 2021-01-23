Joint Development Agreement Between Personal Warehouse / PW Development, and Stables Motor Condos
Over the past year, PW and Stables have been working together upon numerous deals, and the time has arrived for us to formally proceed.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Warehouse is pleased to announce a joint development agreement with the Stables Motor Condos of Atlanta Georgia. This partnership will allow Personal Warehouse and Stables Motor Condos to co-develop joint communities in Colorado, Texas, and Georgia with plans to expand the model nationally.
— Steve Garrison
“Personal Warehouses and Stables Motor Condos are a perfect complement for each other,” says Steve Garrison, Founder of PW Development & Personal Warehouse. “The ability to have these two communities at the same location is a great benefit to our collective client base. Over the past year, PW and Stables have been working together upon numerous deals, and the time has arrived for us to formally proceed.”
Jeff Beal, Co-Founder of Stables Motor Condos, says, “we remain committed to offering an incredible product for car enthusiasts. Our long-term plan is to strategically expand into new markets that have a strong car culture and the need for private garage condos. Our partnership with Personal Warehouse is proving to be a strong foundation upon which we can grow.”
The benefits of this new partnership include.
• Combining customer bases to offer the companies’ products in more states and locations by expanding the brands in a more efficient manner
• Combining resources and contacts to boost each other’s capabilities and connections
• The ability to create a joint development with a community of car enthusiasts and hobbyists adjacent to a solution for small business
• The combined experience, ability to scale and financial strength of the partnership will drive returns for our shareholders (or investors)
About Personal Warehouse:
Founded in 1999, PW Development has pioneered the design, development, and evolution of Personal Warehouses into a new class of real estate. Designed for Work – Store – Play, Personal Warehouses are perfect for businesses that need flexible areas for creative office space, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, receiving, and so much more. If you are seeking an innovative, smaller, more affordable space, a Personal Warehouse is the perfect solution.
Website: http://personalwarehouse.com/
Contact for Steve Garrison: steve@personalwarehouse.com
About Stables Motor Condos:
The Stables Motor Condos is the perfect resort-like community for car collectors and motorsports enthusiasts. They offer private garages for sale and individual spaces to rent inside a climate-controlled warehouse, nicknamed “The Barn.” The Stables Motor Condos is more than private garage condominium communities; it’s a lifestyle brand that embodies the values, aspirations, interests and attitudes of car collectors and motorsports enthusiasts.
Website: www.TheStablesMotorCondos.com
Contact for co-founder Jeff Beal: jeff@stablesmotorcondos.com
Steven Garrison
Personal Warehouse
+1 303-564-0200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn