Restaurant Week’s chairman gives advice for food events during COVID-19 in podcast interview

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week shares their journey during the pandemic and future food experiences in 2021. With advice on creating safe dining spaces!

...if we're going to survive, we have to really be creative, and be able to get people in here and serve them and make them feel comfortable.” — Jim Flynn, Chairman for JSRW

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of the EventBuzz podcast by Purplepass, chairman of Jersey Shore Restaurant Week, Jim Flynn, discussed the organization’s challenges during the pandemic. The Jersey Shore Restaurant Week (JSRW) founded about 12 years ago, replicates the famous concept known as a Restaurant Week. The notion is to give restaurants an outlet for promoting their menus and food experiences during slow times of the year (typically April and November). In the same breath, the week is also an opportunity for customers to experience new restaurants at an affordable rate that they might not have considered before.

Further into the episode, Flynn shares JSRW’s journey during the global pandemic and adjustments they’ve made to continue their events; for example, a takeout Restaurant Week. The discussion between Purplepass’ Marketing Director, Savannah McIntosh, and Flynn gives insights for restaurants and how promoters can safely continue food/taste events during COVID. Including tips like proper protective gear for food handing, customer expectations when dining in during COVID, and effective marketing ideas.

Flynn also talks about his recent partnership with Town Square media, an American radio network and media company based in Purchase, New York. Through this partnership, JSRW was able to promote their events this past year; a teachable moment for the listeners about the power of traditional marketing practices versus digital.

JSRW is planning on hosting their next in-person Restaurant Week in April this year, plus their Jersey Shore Food and Wine Experience this March. In the interview, Flynn shares the new protocols being put in place to ensure safe dining experience for their guests. He also discusses how they are adjusting their events to meet CDC guidelines and food handling safety in response to the pandemic.

The 20 minute interview ends with Flynn’s parting recommendations for other planners and restaurants trying to make it through COVID-19. You can listen to the entire interview here or search for “The EventBuzz Podcast” in your favorite streaming service.

• About the podcast for promoters, EventBuzz:

The EventBuzz podcast was created to offer further guidance to Purplepass users by connecting current industry leaders to listeners seeking alternative ways to run events during the pandemic. Each conversation is with insightful event planners of different industries who have triumphantly found solutions that work for them; what’s working, mistakes they’ve learned, tips, resources, etc.

New episodes are released weekly on several popular streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, Apply Podcasts, and iHeart Radio. Listen today by searching for the EventBuzz podcast on your favorite streaming service!

• About Purplepass:

Founded in 2008, Purplepass is an all-in-one event management hub for anything from large festivals to small gatherings and live streams. Their parent company created and operated the largest social media network for EDM/Dance Music in North America. Through the ties and relationships created, Purplepass was born out of necessity. There were no complete ticketing solutions for large single-day and multi-day festivals that covered everything from online presale, marketing analysis, pre-printed material (wristbands, ticket stock, parking stubs), volunteer management, 24/7 support, etc. Online resources lacked an easy-to-use box office for ticket sales and admittance support for tens to thousands of guests.

It was from this need that Purplepass was born. Since 2008, they have fulfilled those needs and continue to set a higher standard on what event organizers should expect from their ticketing provider.

To learn more about Purplepass visit https://www.purplepass.com/learn/ or call 1-800-316-8559