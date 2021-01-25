Risk Management Specialists CGIS Rebrand as INpower Global Insurance Services

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective January 1, 2021, CGIS rebranded as INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC (“INpower”).

This new identity celebrates 12 years of successful growth and aligns with the company’s vision for the future.

Why “INpower?”

INsurance. INnovative. INtegrity. INternational. INtuitive. INdependently Owned.

We are IN it together!

As a specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm since 2008, INpower understands that business innovation generates risk. But in recent years, specialty risk has undergone a remarkable rise in complexity.

Sheltering organizations with niche insurance programs, benefits, and risk management strategies requires more knowledge, resources, and market partnerships than ever. Clients expect proactive, custom solutions and support that set a higher standard.

INpower manages the complexities of risk with the deepest and richest end-to-end solutions in the “hard” insurance market. By executing client-centric strategies across multiple supply-chain dynamics, INpower protects people and assets by identifying and mitigating risk and reducing costs.

After in-depth research, market analysis, and consulting with existing clients, this rebranding will enable INpower to offer expanded risk services, accomplish local and global growth objectives, and foster new client relationships.

“We’re excited to unify our assets under a clear, clean brand identity,” said INpower CEO Bart J. Le Fevre. “This name change emphasizes our capabilities, growth, and commitment to the specialty and niche insurance marketplace.”

INpower’s status as an independent insurance broker allows the organization to work with clients of all types and sizes, regardless of market niche or complexity of need. The INpower team includes the “best and brightest” across multiple industry verticals, including:

● Energy

● Clean Energy/Clean Technology

● Marine

● Construction

● Impact Capital & Social Innovation

● Real Estate

“Our ownership, management team, and mission haven’t changed,” LeFevre said. “We will continue to provide our clients with deep risk expertise, thoughtful supply-chain counsel, and fierce claims advocacy. With this launch, INpower is positioned to be more competitive and offer more risk coverage to clients than ever.”

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC was founded in 2008 by Bart J. Le Fevre and Kristen Kang.

Since 2008, the company has grown rapidly and has received recognition from top industry associations. In 2014, INpower was recognized as the West Coast Risk Management Company of the Year by the Oil and Gas Awards.

INpower supports clients around the world from offices in Houston, Texas; Boston, Mass.; and Irvine, Calif. Specific services include management liability, property and casualty insurance, employee benefits services, private client-personal lines, risk control & safety, and claims management.

