Hartzell Awarded STC for Talon Prop on Two-Seat Extra 300L
Prop, Spinner, STC Paperwork Now Available
My flights with Hartzell’s Talon showed an increase in performance, while also contributing to crisper execution of the aerobatic maneuvers that are the hallmark of my show.”PIQUA, OHIO, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller recently received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for its specially designed three-blade high performance Talon prop for installation on Extra 300L two-seat aerobatic aircraft. The Talon features an enhanced aerodynamic design coupled with Hartzell’s state of the art ASC-II™ resin transfer carbon fiber process.
— Talon launch customer Michael Goulian
Mike Goulian Testimonial
The Talon’s launch customer was Michael Goulian, who has been flying the propeller on his single seat Extra in air shows for several years. “I have made a living flying Hartzell props in aerobatic shows and very competitive air races for years,” Goulian said.
“My flights with Hartzell’s Talon showed an increase in performance, while also contributing to crisper execution of the aerobatic maneuvers that are the hallmark of my show. The smoothness and responsiveness of this propeller is second to none,” Goulian added.
Performance Boost
The 78-inch diameter Hartzell Talon replaces the standard wood core three-blade propeller to provide a 2.5 percent increase in takeoff acceleration, five percent decrease in takeoff distance, and a five percent increase in climb performance. Hartzell’s blade technology results in low weight, low inertia, higher durability, and low life cycle costs.
The Talon consists of a unique monocoque structure of advanced composite material, consisting of carbon fiber laminates integrated into a co-molded stainless-steel shank. The outboard half of the leading edge is protected with a co-molded electroformed nickel erosion shield.
The Talon is available from prop shops, FBOs, or direct from the Hartzell Top Prop sales program. List price for the prop, spinner and STC paperwork is $29,301. Time Between Overhaul (TBO) is six years or 1,000 hours, whichever occurs first.
Kevin Coleman Testimonial
Aerobatic pilot Kevin Coleman recently completed his first flight with the new Hartzell Talon on his aerobatic Extra. “Climbing out, it felt really smooth, which those of you who’ve flown a big pumped-up motor know that they’re not always smooth. This is definitely the future of aerobatic airplanes right here,” Coleman said.
“It is beautiful the way Hartzell designed these blades. Going into aerobatics, it definitely has more pull. It just goes harder. It gets out of the hole faster which is really good for aerobatics. It has good braking,” he added.
The Extra 300L is a Lycoming AEIO-540-powered two-seat aerobatic aircraft, with low-mounted wing and shorter fuselage. More Extra 300L aircraft have been produced than any other model. Its wing is mounted at the bottom of the fuselage. The 300L is certified under FAA and European Joint Aviation Authorities regulations.
About Mike Goulian
Michael Goulian is one of North America’s most decorated aerobatic pilots and recognized aviation professionals. Throughout his 30-year career, Goulian has devoted himself to excellence in the air, and in business. Growing up at his family’s flight school, Michael learned at an early age those values that have defined his career: hard work, dedication, and an unwavering focus on the pursuit of perfection.
About Kevin Coleman
Kevin Coleman is one of the younger pilots on the airshow circuit, flying an Extra 300 SHP with a roll rate of 400 degrees per second and +/-10g capabilities. He is a second-generation pilot and air show performer, flying his first show at only 18, and took lessons and aerobatic training with late aviation and aerobatic legend Marion Cole at age 10. Since then, Coleman has logged more than 2,500 hours, has flown at the Red Bull Air Races, and has earned a spot on the U.S. Advanced Aerobatics Team.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative “blended airfoil” technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
