Vision Control® Integrated Louvers and Exterior Curtain Walls Certified for Use in Behavioral Health Facilities
Unicel Architectural’s flagship products now meet stringent AAMA impact performance standardsLONGUEUIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unicel Architectural, a leading supplier of highly engineered and sustainable glass, aluminum and wood solutions, has announced its Vision Control® product has passed American Architectural Manufacturers’ Association (AAMA) 501.8 performance testing for resistance to human impacts (2,000 ft-lbs) for window systems.
Unicel Architectural’s reinforced curtain wall system has also passed AAMA’s 501.8 test for exterior applications, allowing Unicel Architectural to offer a complete suite of industry-leading interior and exterior products for behavioral health applications.
AAMA 501.8 is the standard industry test to determine the human impact resistance of window systems intended for use in psychiatric applications. It involves applying force to the window via a weighted device, to simulate the impact of a patient running into it at full speed.
“Vision Control® has always provided improved security through its attack-resistant glazing, adaptable ligature-resistant operators, deep aluminum frames and specialty glass stops,” said Samuel Doyon-Bissonnette, majority shareholder and head of engineering at Unicel Architectural. “By passing the AAMA 501.8 test for human impacts, we now offer an optimally safe privacy solution for various interior and exterior applications, particularly with regard to behavioral and mental health facilities.”
Mental health issues among young adults have been on the rise over the last decade, according to the American Psychological Association. Windows and doors play a crucial role in behavioral health applications – not only must they ensure patient privacy, but also patient safety from self-harm. Vision Control® insulating glass units help on both these fronts with their strong, durable glazing and intuitive privacy controls.
Vision Control® is a hermetically sealed glass unit with integrated cord-free louvers that can be oriented horizontally or vertically to provide maximum and maintenance-free control of privacy, heat, light and noise. It has proven particularly effective within health care facilities, with several major hospitals – including the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – already using Vision Control® to improve patient care, safety and experiences.
Unicel Architectural manufactures curtain wall systems that can be adapted to a wide array of facades, including those with punched openings and strip windows. Unicel Architectural has the expertise to develop curtain wall structures that meet the highest standards of building efficiency and aesthetics.
About Unicel Architectural
For 56 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced glass, timber and aluminum solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights, timber or aluminum curtain walls and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with the utmost quality and reliability. Unicel Architectural’s proprietary technology transforms glass, timber or aluminum into one-of-a-kind, highly engineered structures, while Vision Control ® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of integrated louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel Architectural’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel Architectural combines its market leading know-how with great design to help architects impact lives by defining the space within. For more information, please visit www.unicelarchitectural.com
