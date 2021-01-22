Former Hudson Maxim Elementary School Going up for Auction
33,000+/- SF Redevelopment Opportunity at Lake Hopatcong
The Borough is very open to redevelopment uses including multi-family apartments or condos.”HOPATCONG, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co will Auction off the former Hudson Maxim Elementary School building located at 452 Lakeside Boulevard in Hopatcong, New Jersey. The 33,000+/- sq. ft. building will be sold by order of the Hopatcong Board of Education in an online only Auction concluding Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The site consists of a two-story, 33,000+/- sq. ft. brick building with elevator service on 2.42+/- acres. The property is an excellent redevelopment opportunity in the Lake Hopatcong area. It is situated in a high visibility location at the signalized intersection of River Road and Lakeside Boulevard and is a short stroll to the River Styx section of Lake Hopatcong. The sale includes the lot across the street for additional parking of vehicles.
“The Board of Education and the Borough of Hopatcong look forward to a new owner and what their plans are to repurpose this strategically located property.” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The Borough is very open to redevelopment uses including multi-family apartments or condos.”
There is a Property Preview scheduled from 12 noon to 2PM on Wednesday, January 27th. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Online Auction will conclude on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00AM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
