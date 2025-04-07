Max Spann RE & Auction Co Announces April Multi-Parcel Auction in New Jersey

0.258+/- Acres, Burlington, NJ 1.82+/- Acres, Sussex, NJ 2.45+/- Acre Lot, Clinton Twp, NJ

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co announces the upcoming Spring multi-parcel auction, featuring a diverse selection of prime real estate investment opportunities across New Jersey. This auction presents a rare chance to acquire redevelopment sites, mixed-use properties, and land parcels in high-demand locations. The properties will be offered in an online auction concluding on April 30, 2025.Auction Properties Include:• 524-526 High Street, Burlington City, Burlington County, NJ – A 0.258+/- acre mixed-use redevelopment site situated directly across from City Hall, offering significant potential for commercial and residential development in a revitalizing downtown district. The City-owned lot is equipped with public water and sewer, natural gas, and electric. Burlington City, designated as an Opportunity Zone, offers significant tax incentives for investments aimed at economic development, further enhancing the appeal of this property.• 11-17 Harrison Street, Sussex Borough, Sussex County, NJ – A 1.82+/- acre site, formerly used as the town's theater parking lot, has recently been re-zoned allowing for high density apartment development. The Borough-owned lot is zoned mixed-use, suitable for residential developments or a combination of office, retail, and apartments. Public water, sewer, natural gas, and electric are available.• 1520 Route 22, Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, NJ – A 2.45+/- acre vacant lot with over 1,000 feet of frontage on Route 22 at a signalized intersection, making it highly visible and accessible. The commercial zoning allows for a variety of uses, including retail, professional and medical offices, restaurants, child-care facilities, and commercial nurseries and greenhouses.This auction presents an excellent opportunity for builders, investors, and developers looking to acquire properties in strategic locations with redevelopment potential and long-term value."This multi-parcel auction offers investors the chance to secure high-value properties in key markets," said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. "With strong demand for redevelopment opportunities and commercial real estate, we anticipate significant interest in these properties."Auction Details:For more information on the properties, or to receive the Property Information Packages with additional details, due diligence documents, and online bidding instructions, please visit the Auction Information Page Bidding will open at 9 a.m. EST on Monday, April 28th, 2025, and close at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 via Max Spann’s online bidding platform. Call 888-299-1438 or visit www.maxspann.com for details.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.maxspann.com

