Max Spann RE & Auction Co Announces Major Property Auction in Salem City, NJ

SALEM, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is proud to announce a major, historic auction of over 50 properties throughout the City of Salem , Salem County, New Jersey. The online-only auction features a wide variety of properties, including single-family homes, multi-family structures, and vacant lots. This diverse offering creates a broad range of opportunities for every investor. The auction, by order of the City of Salem, concludes on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.This historic sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire property in a community with historic charm, a growing downtown, and access to the scenic Salem River. Properties are located across various Salem neighborhoods and zoning districts. Max Spann recently sold the former “Glass Factory” in Salem, which was the major employer of workers in the City. Its sale to a national developer signals the start of Salem’s path to revitalization.The City of Salem is offering these properties with a goal of redevelopment underscoring its commitment to revitalizing neighborhoods and encouraging thoughtful investment. The City is actively seeking builders, contractors, and developers who are eager to participate in this great revitalization effort. By participating in this auction, buyers will not only acquire real estate at compelling values but also play a direct role in the city’s long-term growth and transformation.This initiative is part of Salem’s broader effort to attract qualified purchasers who are committed to restoring and rebuilding within the community. To that end, numerous public incentive programs are available. These include: Angel Investor Tax Credit Program, ERG Program, Grow New Jersey Assistance Program, PILOT Program, NJCEP Program, NRTC Program, and more.Among the highlights are classic colonial-style homes ready for restoration, a historically preserved house located at 57 Market Street, investment-ready duplexes, and buildable lots perfect for new construction. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, real estate investor, or contractor looking for your next project, this auction provides unmatched value and variety.“This is one of the most comprehensive auctions we’ve conducted in New Jersey,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “With over 50 parcels available, buyers can hand-pick their investments in a city poised for revitalization.”To learn more about this exciting opportunity, attend our 15-minute Auction Information Sessions on Wednesday, May 7th between 12-2 pm at the City Municipal Offices, 125 West Broadway, 2nd Floor, Salem, NJ 08079.Auction Details:For more information on the properties, or to receive the Property Information Package with additional details, due diligence documents, and online bidding instructions, please visit the Auction Information Page Bidding Opens: 9:00 a.m. EST, Monday, May 19, 2025Bidding Closes: 11:00 a.m. EST, Wednesday, May 21, 2025About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction CompanyBased in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.maxspann.com.

