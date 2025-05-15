Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Live Auction of 45.5± Acres in Washington Borough, Warren County, NJ

45.5+/- Acres, Washington Boro, NJ Residential Development Tract Washington Borough, Warren County, NJ

Residential Development with Sewer Capability Opportunity—Live Auction with Simulcast Bidding on June 17th

With the potential to access the public sewer system, it is an ideal site for the residential developer.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

WASHINGTON BOROUGH, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co ., in cooperation with Higgenbotham Auctioneers, announces the upcoming live auction of 45.5± acres of residential development land located on Nunn Avenue in Washington Borough , Warren County, New Jersey. This residential development tract will be offered in a live, in-person auction with simulcast bidding on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Lebanon, NJ.The property is zoned residential and has a settlement agreement with the Borough allowing up to 50 single family residences. Located just minutes from Washington Borough’s revitalized Main Street, this site offers easy access to a variety of boutique shops, restaurants, and essential local services. For outdoor enthusiasts, nearby parks, hiking trails, and recreational facilities make this location ideal for future homeowners seeking both lifestyle and convenience.“This parcel is the largest privately owned tract in the Borough,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “With the potential to access the public sewer system, it is an ideal site for the residential developer.”Strategically positioned near major highways including Routes 31, 57, and 46, and Interstates 78 and 80, the property provides excellent regional connectivity for commuters and businesses alike.Auction Details:The live auction will take place Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at the Courtyard by Marriott located at 300 Corporate Drive in Lebanon, NJ, with simulcast bidding available for remote participants. For the Property Information Package , zoning details, and bidder registration, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438. Please note: no on-site previews will be conducted.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Headquartered in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For more than 50 years, Max Spann has delivered accelerated marketing solutions tailored to unique real estate assets across the country. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

