News Release (Shaftsbury Barracks/Overdue Hiker Located Safe)

CASE#: 21B300171

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Walker, Trooper Tyler Silver, Sgt Seth Loomis, Trooper Tom Stange, Trooper Nicholas Grimes, Trooper Raymond Witkowski, Det Trooper Lauren Ronan , Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: January 21, 2021, 1932 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, Rutland, and Addison Counties VT

VIOLATION: Overdue Hiker

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 21st, 2021 at approximately 7:30 pm the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks received a call concerning an overdue hiker. It was reported by family members the hiker was alone and had driven to the Peru area from Massachusetts earlier in the day. He failed to make contact with his family after it became dark and they were concerned for his welfare. Extensive efforts to locate the hiker were completed. The search included several agencies to include Winhall PD, Manchester PD, and Troopers in Bennington, Rutland, and Addison counties. Troopers located the missing hiker safe on January 22nd, 2021 at approximately 1130 hours. He was found in his vehicle in the area of VT RT 125 and VT RT 100 in Hancock VT. The hiker was unable to contact his family due to phone service issues. It was determined he was in no danger or lost at any point.

Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury SIU

