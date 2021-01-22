01-22-2021 Jackpot Alert!

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $1B for Friday

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday, January 22, just increased to an estimated annuity jackpot of $1 BILLION! The new cash value is now estimated at $739.6 million.

If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 3rd-largest in U.S. lottery history, trailing only the $1.586 billion Powerball® jackpot in January 2016 and the $1.537 Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018.

The January 22 drawing will be the 37th since the last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit, making it the longest Mega Millions Jackpot Roll.

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $1 million from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Check your tickets and #havefunyall!

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

