MediaOps Announces the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards Honorees
MediaOps announces the recipients of the sixth annual DevOps Dozen Awards in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service to the DevOps community.BOCA RATON , FL , UNITES STATED, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, has published the list of honorees for the 24 categories of the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards. The DevOps Dozen Awards highlight the most agile and distinguished individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to the DevOps community.
This year’s awards include twice the number of categories than in previous years, divided into two main sections: DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards and DevOps Dozen Community Awards.
The DevOps Dozen honorees have displayed resilience, determination, commitment and willingness to embrace change in a year of unprecedented challenges to drive their business—and the industry—forward. They represent the best of the best in the maturing DevOps space.
“It is a privilege and an honor to present these awards to such hardworking, inspirational and innovative individuals, projects and organizations,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “Each and every one of them is a valuable asset to the DevOps community. Congratulations to all the honorees, and to the finalists as well, for making our community better through their leadership and service.”
Here are the names of the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards honorees:
DevOps Dozen Community Awards
Best DevOps Industry Implementation
Lloyds Banking Group
Best DevOps Survey/Analysis/Research
2020 State of DevOps Report by Puppet
Best DevOps Related Video Series (Video)
Devops Unbound
Best DevOps.com Podcast of the Series (Audio Only) of the Year
The Modern Mainframe: Building a Better Software Delivery Platform
Best DevOps Books / eBook of the Year
Standing On Shoulders: A Leader’s Guide to Digital Transformation by Jack Maher and Carmen DeArdo (foreword by Gene Kim)
Top DevOps Evangelist
Helen Beal, chief ambassador at DevOps Institute
Best DevOps Transformation (Non-Vendor)
Fidelity Investments
Best DevOps Virtual Event of the Year
DevOps World 2020
Most Innovative DevOps Open Source Project
Grafana Loki
DevOps Executive of the Year
GitLab CEO and Co-Founder Sid Sijbrandij
Best DevOps Presentation of the Year
On Ramp to Open DevOps for Mainframe by George DeCandio, chief technology officer of the Mainframe Software Division at Broadcom
Best DevOps.com Article of the Year
How to Reduce Engineer Burnout During COVID-19 by Henry Jewkes, staff software engineer at Split
DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards
Best End to End DevOps Tool/Service
GitLab
Best DevOps Repo/GitOps Tool/Service
GitHub
Best CI/CD Tool
CircleCI
Best Value Stream Management Tool
Digital.ai Value Stream Platform
Best Observability Solution
Splunk Observability Suite
Best DevSecOps Solution
JFrog Xray
Best Testing Service/Tool
Tricentis Tosca
Best Kubernetes Platform/Service
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform
Best Cloud Native Security Solution/Service
Styra
Best DevOps for Mainframe Solution
CA Endevor Bridge for Git by Broadcom and Compuware’s Topaz (tie)
Best DevOps for DataOps/Database Solution
InfluxDB
Best New DevOps Tool/Service Provider
Opsera
Winners have been chosen from among the finalists with general public voting being weighted for 40% of the final total and our judges selections for 60% of the weighted total.
The DevOps Dozen Awards honorees will receive both digital and physical trophies and badges celebrating their achievements.
For more information about the awards and each category, please visit the DevOps Dozen² Awards website. For any information regarding the entry process, awards, timing or any technical issues regarding the website, please contact us at DD@devops.com.
