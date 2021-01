MediaOps Announces the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards Honorees

MediaOps announces the recipients of the sixth annual DevOps Dozen Awards in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service to the DevOps community.

BOCA RATON , FL , UNITES STATED, January 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, has published the list of honorees for the 24 categories of the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards. The DevOps Dozen Awards highlight the most agile and distinguished individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to the DevOps community.This year’s awards include twice the number of categories than in previous years, divided into two main sections: DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards and DevOps Dozen Community Awards.The DevOps Dozen honorees have displayed resilience, determination, commitment and willingness to embrace change in a year of unprecedented challenges to drive their business—and the industry—forward. They represent the best of the best in the maturing DevOps space.“It is a privilege and an honor to present these awards to such hardworking, inspirational and innovative individuals, projects and organizations,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “Each and every one of them is a valuable asset to the DevOps community. Congratulations to all the honorees, and to the finalists as well, for making our community better through their leadership and service.”Here are the names of the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards honorees:DevOps Dozen Community AwardsBest DevOps Industry ImplementationLloyds Banking GroupBest DevOps Survey/Analysis/Research2020 State of DevOps Report by PuppetBest DevOps Related Video Series (Video)Devops UnboundBest DevOps.com Podcast of the Series (Audio Only) of the YearThe Modern Mainframe: Building a Better Software Delivery PlatformBest DevOps Books / eBook of the YearStanding On Shoulders: A Leader’s Guide to Digital Transformation by Jack Maher and Carmen DeArdo (foreword by Gene Kim)Top DevOps EvangelistHelen Beal, chief ambassador at DevOps InstituteBest DevOps Transformation (Non-Vendor)Fidelity InvestmentsBest DevOps Virtual Event of the YearDevOps World 2020Most Innovative DevOps Open Source ProjectGrafana LokiDevOps Executive of the YearGitLab CEO and Co-Founder Sid SijbrandijBest DevOps Presentation of the YearOn Ramp to Open DevOps for Mainframe by George DeCandio, chief technology officer of the Mainframe Software Division at BroadcomBest DevOps.com Article of the YearHow to Reduce Engineer Burnout During COVID-19 by Henry Jewkes, staff software engineer at SplitDevOps Dozen Tools and Services AwardsBest End to End DevOps Tool/ServiceGitLabBest DevOps Repo/GitOps Tool/ServiceGitHubBest CI/CD ToolCircleCIBest Value Stream Management ToolDigital.ai Value Stream PlatformBest Observability SolutionSplunk Observability SuiteBest DevSecOps SolutionJFrog XrayBest Testing Service/ToolTricentis ToscaBest Kubernetes Platform/ServiceRed Hat OpenShift Container PlatformBest Cloud Native Security Solution/ServiceStyraBest DevOps for Mainframe SolutionCA Endevor Bridge for Git by Broadcom and Compuware’s Topaz (tie)Best DevOps for DataOps/Database SolutionInfluxDBBest New DevOps Tool/Service ProviderOpseraWinners have been chosen from among the finalists with general public voting being weighted for 40% of the final total and our judges selections for 60% of the weighted total.The DevOps Dozen Awards honorees will receive both digital and physical trophies and badges celebrating their achievements.For more information about the awards and each category, please visit the DevOps Dozen² Awards website. For any information regarding the entry process, awards, timing or any technical issues regarding the website, please contact us at DD@devops.com.ABOUT MEDIAOPSMediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are reshaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.