MediaOps Announces the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards Honorees

MediaOps announces the recipients of the sixth annual DevOps Dozen Awards in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service to the DevOps community.

BOCA RATON , FL , UNITES STATED, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, has published the list of honorees for the 24 categories of the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards. The DevOps Dozen Awards highlight the most agile and distinguished individuals and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to the DevOps community.

This year’s awards include twice the number of categories than in previous years, divided into two main sections: DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards and DevOps Dozen Community Awards.

The DevOps Dozen honorees have displayed resilience, determination, commitment and willingness to embrace change in a year of unprecedented challenges to drive their business—and the industry—forward. They represent the best of the best in the maturing DevOps space.

“It is a privilege and an honor to present these awards to such hardworking, inspirational and innovative individuals, projects and organizations,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “Each and every one of them is a valuable asset to the DevOps community. Congratulations to all the honorees, and to the finalists as well, for making our community better through their leadership and service.”

Here are the names of the 2020 DevOps Dozen² Awards honorees:
DevOps Dozen Community Awards
Best DevOps Industry Implementation
Lloyds Banking Group

Best DevOps Survey/Analysis/Research
2020 State of DevOps Report by Puppet

Best DevOps Related Video Series (Video)
Devops Unbound

Best DevOps.com Podcast of the Series (Audio Only) of the Year
The Modern Mainframe: Building a Better Software Delivery Platform

Best DevOps Books / eBook of the Year
Standing On Shoulders: A Leader’s Guide to Digital Transformation by Jack Maher and Carmen DeArdo (foreword by Gene Kim)

Top DevOps Evangelist
Helen Beal, chief ambassador at DevOps Institute

Best DevOps Transformation (Non-Vendor)
Fidelity Investments

Best DevOps Virtual Event of the Year
DevOps World 2020

Most Innovative DevOps Open Source Project
Grafana Loki

DevOps Executive of the Year
GitLab CEO and Co-Founder Sid Sijbrandij

Best DevOps Presentation of the Year
On Ramp to Open DevOps for Mainframe by George DeCandio, chief technology officer of the Mainframe Software Division at Broadcom

Best DevOps.com Article of the Year
How to Reduce Engineer Burnout During COVID-19 by Henry Jewkes, staff software engineer at Split
DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards
Best End to End DevOps Tool/Service
GitLab

Best DevOps Repo/GitOps Tool/Service
GitHub

Best CI/CD Tool
CircleCI

Best Value Stream Management Tool
Digital.ai Value Stream Platform

Best Observability Solution
Splunk Observability Suite

Best DevSecOps Solution
JFrog Xray

Best Testing Service/Tool
Tricentis Tosca

Best Kubernetes Platform/Service
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Best Cloud Native Security Solution/Service
Styra

Best DevOps for Mainframe Solution
CA Endevor Bridge for Git by Broadcom and Compuware’s Topaz (tie)

Best DevOps for DataOps/Database Solution
InfluxDB

Best New DevOps Tool/Service Provider
Opsera

Winners have been chosen from among the finalists with general public voting being weighted for 40% of the final total and our judges selections for 60% of the weighted total.

The DevOps Dozen Awards honorees will receive both digital and physical trophies and badges celebrating their achievements.

For more information about the awards and each category, please visit the DevOps Dozen² Awards website. For any information regarding the entry process, awards, timing or any technical issues regarding the website, please contact us at DD@devops.com.


ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are reshaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.

Rebecca Auguste
MediaOps
+1 561-430-3347
email us here

