Trustart Realty Launches Resident Benefit Package

One of the nation’s best rental property management companies has unveiled a new package that’s included with all new leases and renewals.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Trustart Realty announced today the official launch of its Resident Benefit Package.

“This provides a tremendous value, and we’re really excited to be able to offer it,” a company spokesperson for Trustart Realty said. “The Resident Benefit Package that we offer includes rent reporting to the credit bureaus. That helps rent collection and quality of the tenants.”

Trustart Realty was founded in 2012 as an investment firm and serves North East Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, Frankford, Mayfair, Strawberry Mansion, Olney, Tacony, Bustleton, Fox Chase, Somerton, Lawncrest, Allegheny West, Germantown, Port Richmond, Bridesburg, Holemsburg, and Torresdale.

The company spokesperson went on to point out that Trustart Realty is not just a real estate agency. The company manages properties. Trustart Realty is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM), the Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors (GPAR), and the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Trustart Realty, the company spokesperson said, is offering full-service property management services in Philadelphia.

As it relates to the newly-launched Resident Benefit Package, the company spokesperson explained that there are 12 benefits included.

“The benefit package is included with all new leases and renewals,” the spokesperson said. “You cannot opt-out of the package services. The cost of the benefit package is $11 per month. Every additional adult occupying the property is an additional $6 per month.”

The spokesperson revealed that one benefit allows residents to build their credit history with credit reporting ($10 value). Tenants receive the benefit of positive credit reporting for all on-time rental payments.

“Increase your purchasing power with on-time rental payments,” the spokesperson said, before adding, “Potentially pay lower interest rates with improved credit standing. Positive rental payment history is beneficial for future rental applications.”

The Resident Benefit Package also includes a Utility concierge ($100 value).

“The Utility Concierge service will assist you with turning on or transferring utilities to your new home,” the spokesperson said.

The services include electric, gas, cable, internet, security, or phone services. When available, the concierge also negotiates discounts on services on your behalf. The company’s partner, One Source solutions, help new tenants establish utility connections at no cost to the tenant. Services include basic utilities such as gas and electricity, and OneSource Solutions also provides the tenants with unbiased comparisons for their television, internet, home phone, and home security. Collect your information and set up all needed utility services for you.

The spokesperson went on to invite everyone to view the full list of benefits here: https://trustartrealty.com/resident-benefit-package.

“As a leading property management company in Philadelphia, we provide full-service management and make sure that the properties are in compliance with the city rules and ordinances,” the company spokesperson said, before adding that what makes Trustart Realty different from everyone else in the market is that the company thinks like landlords.

In addition, Trustart Realty is also offering free rental analysis.

“Our rental analysis consists of the comparable closed rental listings in the area report that will provide the owner with the market rent rate,” the spokesperson said.

As to how customers rate Trustart Realty, one customer identified as Lana Cherednikova highly recommends them.

“We’ve been using their services for a year,” Cherednikova said. “Me and my husband are very satisfied with their work. They are very professional; their leases are detailed and protect us from many problems. Their stuff is nice to tenants as well. If any problems occur, their staff do their best to help the tenants and solve the issues as soon as possible. Me and my husband had always been very skeptical about using management companies, but since we started working with Trustart Realty, our life has become way much easier.”

A second customer identified as Ryan Badger added, “Trustart has been a wonderful partner in helping me find a property that met my goals. Professional, responsive, and diligent. I will definitely work with them again.”

For more information, please visit https://trustartrealty.com/about/ and https://trustartrealty.com/blog/.

About Trustart Realty

Trustart Realty is a reliable rental property management company serving clients throughout Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Our property managers help property owners, including small and medium investors, manage their property in Philadelphia while maintaining each property to the highest standards. With this, you can have more time to enjoy your life and take care of other important businesses.

